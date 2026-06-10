Intellium Launches International Capital Markets Roadmap with Usul Ventures

Türkiye-based AI-driven data intelligence platform company Intellium begins structured international investor access and capital markets preparation process with Usul Ventures.

Intellium Bilişim Teknolojileri A.Ş. (“Intellium” or the “Company”), a Türkiye-based AI-driven data intelligence, enterprise software and digital transformation platform company, has appointed Usul Ventures to support its international investor access strategy and capital markets preparation roadmap.

The collaboration is designed to assist Intellium in developing a sustainable international investor communication framework, strengthening its market positioning and preparing the Company for potential future access to Canadian and broader North American capital markets. As part of this roadmap, Intellium is also planning to launch its first-stage investment process in Türkiye through an equity crowdfunding round to be conducted on Nar Kitle Fonlama Platformu, a Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (SPK) licensed crowdfunding platform.

Founded in 2009, Intellium develops enterprise-focused data, analytics, artificial intelligence and low-code platform solutions for organizations undergoing digital transformation. The Company operates at the intersection of enterprise software, advanced analytics, business intelligence, process automation and AI-enabled decision support. Its platform strategy is centered around four core product lines: MDM, a metadata and data governance platform; Portal, an enterprise business platform; ColLAB, a secure collaboration platform; and Recruna, an HR technology platform.

Intellium’s positioning as an AI-driven data intelligence platform is supported by the increasing need of enterprises to manage complex data environments, automate internal processes, build scalable digital workflows and transform operational data into actionable business intelligence. The Company’s solutions are designed to serve multiple sectors rather than a single vertical, enabling Intellium to address a broad enterprise technology market with scalable product and service capabilities.

The Company has built its commercial track record by serving a strong enterprise and blue-chip customer base across Türkiye and the broader region, including leading organizations in finance, aviation, retail, media, payment systems and corporate technology. This customer profile provides Intellium with a validated enterprise use case base and supports the Company’s ambition to expand its technology offering into international markets, including North America, Europe and the Middle East.

For 2025, Intellium expects to generate approximately USD 1.23 million in revenue and approximately USD 0.883 million in EBITDA, reflecting a strong profitability profile at its current scale. The Company’s current revenue base is supported by enterprise technology services, while its long-term strategy is focused on increasing the contribution of scalable, product-led and recurring software revenues through its proprietary platforms.

Intellium’s management and founding team bring more than 25 years of sector experience across enterprise software, data science, business intelligence, digital transformation and scalable technology architecture. This experience is expected to be a key driver of the Company’s next phase of growth, particularly as Intellium seeks to strengthen its AI capabilities, international partnerships and institutional investor-facing positioning.

The planned equity crowdfunding process in Türkiye is expected to serve as the first stage of Intellium’s broader capital markets preparation. The round is intended to support the Company’s growth roadmap, broaden its shareholder base and contribute to its long-term public-market readiness, while enabling the Company to begin establishing a more structured investor communication process before any potential future international market access initiative.

Ali Kılıç, CEO of Intellium, commented:

“Intellium’s growth vision is built around the convergence of artificial intelligence, data analytics and enterprise software. We believe companies across industries increasingly need intelligent, secure and scalable digital platforms to manage data, automate operations and make better business decisions. Our objective is to expand Intellium’s technology capabilities and position the Company as a stronger regional and international platform in enterprise data and AI-driven transformation.”

Kaan Özçelik, Founder of Usul Ventures, commented:

“Intellium represents the type of technology company whose international growth strategy can be supported by a carefully structured capital markets roadmap. Our role will be to help align the Company’s investor communication, market positioning and capital markets preparation with a disciplined institutional framework. We believe Intellium’s AI-driven data intelligence and enterprise software positioning can be communicated effectively to international investors through the right strategy and execution plan.”

Through this collaboration, Intellium and Usul Ventures will continue to evaluate the most appropriate structure, timing and market pathway in line with the Company’s operational progress, financial readiness, shareholder-base development and applicable regulatory considerations. The initial focus will remain on the Türkiye-based crowdfunding round, investor communication materials, financial positioning and preparation for a possible North American markets pathway.

No assurance can be given that any future listing, admission to trading, public offering, private placement or other capital markets transaction will be completed. Any such process would remain subject to market conditions, corporate approvals, legal and regulatory requirements, exchange review processes and other customary considerations.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in Canada, the United States, Türkiye or any other jurisdiction. Any investment opportunity related to the Company will only be made pursuant to applicable laws, relevant offering documentation and authorized platforms or intermediaries, where required.

About Intellium

Intellium is a Türkiye-based AI-driven data intelligence, enterprise software and digital transformation platform company founded in 2009. The Company develops low-code platforms, data governance tools, business intelligence solutions and AI-powered systems designed to help organizations modernize operations, manage data assets and build scalable digital workflows. Intellium’s product portfolio includes MDM, Portal, ColLAB and Recruna, each addressing a specific enterprise technology need across data management, business process platforms, collaboration and HR technology.

About Usul Ventures

Usul Ventures is an international capital markets and strategic advisory firm supporting growth companies in cross-border financing, investor relations, listing preparation, debt capital markets, M&A, private placements and public market access strategies. With a focus on Türkiye-linked companies seeking international investor visibility, Usul Ventures works with issuers, financial institutions and strategic partners across capital markets, corporate finance and investor communication processes.

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SOURCE: Intellium

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire