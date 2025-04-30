IntelligenceBank Storage Capabilities Verified as FINRA Rule 17a-4 Compliant

Verification affirms full-lifecycle compliance for financial services marketing teams

IntelligenceBank, the leading content operations platform, has achieved formal verification that its storage capabilities meet the regulatory standards of FINRA Rule 17a-4. This milestone strengthens IntelligenceBank’s position as an end-to-end marketing compliance solution – now extending support through to long-term, immutable content retention.

Financial services organizations can now manage marketing assets in accordance with strict regulatory standards for record keeping, all within a single platform.

Extending End-to-End Marketing Compliance

For businesses in regulated industries, compliance doesn’t stop at content approval. FINRA Rule 17a-4 outlines how broker-dealers and other financial institutions must preserve electronic records – including retention periods, access controls, and proof of immutability.

IntelligenceBank has long provided robust governance, auditability, and secure access controls. With this verification, marketing and compliance teams can now confidently manage the entire content lifecycle – from creation to retention – in one unified platform.

“Our customers have always relied on IntelligenceBank to help them create and approve compliant content,” said Tessa Court, CEO at IntelligenceBank. “With this verification, we’re affirming that the platform also meets the technical and procedural standards of FINRA Rule 17a-4 – allowing our clients to close the loop on compliance and store records with confidence.”

What Does FINRA Rule 17a-4 Require?

FINRA Rule 17a-4 governs how broker-dealers preserve communications and marketing records, including:

Capturing audit trails of access and modification activity

Retaining records for specified periods

Creating redundant copies of data in separate locations

Ensuring records are searchable and readily accessible

These requirements are designed to support audit readiness and reduce the risk of tampering, data loss, or regulatory non-compliance.

Compliance Confidence, Confirmed

IntelligenceBank’s platform has been designed with enterprise-grade compliance in mind. Its storage infrastructure now meets the specific standards outlined in FINRA Rule 17a-4.

This compliance milestone offers additional peace of mind for marketing and compliance professionals – ensuring that content isn’t just created responsibly, but retained responsibly too. With compliant storage now verified, IntelligenceBank customers can manage the entire marketing lifecycle without relying on external archiving tools or fragmented systems.

By uniting creation, approval, and compliant storage in a single platform, IntelligenceBank helps simplify regulatory workflows and support long-term compliance in financial services and beyond.

About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank is the Intelligent Content Operations Platform that accelerates the creation, management and distribution of approved content for marketing, legal and compliance teams.

Its end-to-end platform combines digital asset management, brand management, marketing work management, and marketing compliance capabilities, as well as AI and automations to ensure legal and brand compliance both during content creation and after content has gone live.

Loved by customers in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank operates in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

