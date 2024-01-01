Integrity Lighting Adds Ayrton Cobra2 Fixtures and Upgrades to grandMA3 Lighting Control Software

default

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Integrity Lighting, Inc., a premier event lighting, audio, video and staging company, has invested in Ayrton Cobra2 laser source luminaires for its production and rental inventory. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of Ayrton lighting in North America.

“The Cobras are our first Ayrton fixtures and they won’t be our last,” says Lead Lighting Designer Joshua K. Hall. “When ACT demo’d several Ayrton fixtures, we were so impressed by the Cobras that we couldn’t not buy them. Their versatility as a searchlight and a great hybrid light on stage is great for us.”

Hall likes “the smoothness of the overall beam – no hot spot, very even throughout” and Cobra’s IP65 rating, which is “absolutely essential for any kind of weather, and we get it all.”

Lighting Designer and Marketing Director Carter Nance notes that the fixture’s “CMY mixing system gives a lot of vibrant colors; even darker colors like blue still pop. It can output so many beautiful colors.”

He says that “Ayrton is known for having a great product line, so we expect the Cobras to be an easy sell to rental customers. Everything we’ve seen from Ayrton is top-notch quality with great gobos, light output and color rendering.”

Integrity Lighting quickly put the Cobras to work on a gala “Flight Night” event for the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance at Jenks Riverside Airport. The fixtures were placed outside a hangar to light the night sky before and after an air show. “They really popped and looked fantastic,” Nance reports.

Most recently, Integrity Lighting used them on an open-air stage for the University of Tulsa’s Homecoming bonfire and pep rally. “They acted as high-intensity beams that were seen for miles and as effects lights and beams for the show on the stage,” says Nance.

“Springtime is our busy season here with projects almost every week,” notes Hall. “The Cobras are so versatile that we expect to put them on any show – indoor galas, outdoor concerts and everything in between – and we know they will be excellent.”

Integrity Lighting has been a longtime ACT customer for the grandMA line of lighting consoles, which ACT Entertainment also exclusively distributes in North America. During the Ayrton fixtures demo, ACT also showed grandMA3 consoles spurring Hall to make the transition to it a few weeks later.

“We had a grandMA3 light and an onPC command wing on ‘Flight Night’ and two grandMA3 lights and an onPC command wing on the Homecoming,” says Hall. “It was great to have the new functionality of grandMA3 software for those shows.”