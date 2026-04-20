Integrated Financial Technologies Launches IFT Fortitude to Assess Customer Service Compliance

Businesses Can Ensure That Regulatory and Industry Mandates Are Being Satisfied by Internal Teams and Outsourced Providers

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), a leading business process outsource provider, today introduced IFT Fortitude, a new service that helps businesses determine whether their internal customer support and business process outsourcing providers maintain compliance with all data security and privacy regulations, industry standards, and regulatory mandates. The solution is targeted for organizations in highly regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, merchant processing, and government.

IFT Fortitude supports companies that rely on both in-house and third-party providers. It involves assessments of technologies that include contact center solutions, CRM integrations, firewalls and cybersecurity tools, and the company’s customer-facing digital channels. The service also reviews critical operational elements such as workflows and business processes, data and record handling, and reporting. It utilizes IFT’s state-of-the-art, AI-driven platform to conduct real-time quality assurance, agent monitoring and training, granular performance reporting, and metrics to create actionable recommendations that improve both compliance and customer engagement.

IFT’s team has conducted hundreds of compliance-related and operational assessments for business organizations. According to their findings, many companies don’t realize they or their contracted teams are in violation of mandates, and in some instances, are ignoring these regulations.

“Many of the companies we work with are shocked to learn the extent to which their departments are bypassing compliance regulations, whether inadvertently or purposefully. Often employees or external teams simply don’t understand the full implications of the mandates, or their systems and processes are not properly aligned,” said Tod Chisholm, president at IFT. “Regular assessments are instrumental in maintaining a successful, ongoing compliance program. Not only does it reveal any violations, but it documents that companies have taken a diligent approach and demonstrates ongoing and consistent adherence.”

Recurring compliance assessments are a recommended part of a business’ security and compliance initiative. It helps guard against penalties, fees, and loss of consumer trust for any breach or mistake that occurs through an authorized third party-which in the case of a compliance oversight, is the responsibility of the business.

To find out more about IFT Fortitude and how the company’s program can improve business outcomes, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions for portfolio management to credit unions, lenders, and businesses across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT’s unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT’s North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

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SOURCE: IFT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire