InSoil and Anew Climate Have Established a Strategic Collaboration to Market over 500,000 Lithuanian Verified Soil Carbon Removals

The agreement will give Anew Climate customers access to more than 500,000 Lithuanian independently verified soil carbon removals developed under Verra’s VCS VM0042 standard.

InSoil’s Carbon Farming Program in Lithuania has avoided or permanently sequestered an average of 2.27 tCO₂e per hectare per year in its first monitoring period.

Carbon credit orders are now open, with first post-issuance deliveries expected by YE’25 or Q1’26.

The agreement includes a pre-sold committed volume, enabling carbon finance funds to begin rewarding farmers for implementing sustainable practices.

Leading European regenerative agriculture company InSoil has entered into a four-year agreement with Anew Climate, LLC, a global leader in environmental markets, to provide exclusive access to over 500,000 independently verified soil carbon removals from InSoil’s Carbon Farming Program of Lithuania, developed under Verra’s VCS VM0042 standard.

The agreement provides Anew Climate’s customers with access to soil carbon removals generated by Lithuanian farmers adopting regenerative agricultural practices, including planting cover crops, diversifying crop rotations, implementing residue management plans, and promoting conservation tillage across fields primarily cultivating wheat, barley, oilseed rape, beans, and peas. These techniques reduce greenhouse gas emissions and permanently sequester carbon in the soil, creating verified carbon removals as well as multiple environmental and social benefits.

“Expanding our portfolio with high-quality European soil carbon credits underscores Anew’s commitment to climate solutions that deliver more than just carbon sequestration,” said Roger Williams, Executive Vice President of Environmental Products at Anew Climate. “They not only deliver durable carbon credits for our customers, but also support farmers adopting regenerative practices that improve soil health, biodiversity, and community resilience.”

Independent verification by SCS Global confirmed that InSoil’s project has permanently sequestered an average of 2.27 tCO₂e per hectare per year in its first monitoring period, based on verified field data across almost 20,000 hectares. This carbon sequestration rate is driven by strong additionality in practice implementation, the stacking of several such practices, and the outstanding carbon sequestration potential of Lithuanian soil. The vast majority of credits from the project are recognized as durable carbon removals.

InSoil will continue expanding with the objective of significantly ramping up regenerative farming support in Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, and beyond.

“Soil, second only to oceans in its carbon-storing power, makes Europe’s farmers, who steward half the continent’s land, the cornerstone of the continent’s Net Zero goals. Through regenerative agriculture they can not only capture carbon but also build resilient food systems, restore ecosystems, and improve human health, provided they receive the financial and agronomic support InSoil is ready to deliver”, said Fernando Hierro Garcia, Head of Carbon of InSoil.

InSoil’s Carbon Farming program applies 16 soil samples per 100 hectares, ensuring the highest sampling density and reliability of verified records in the industry. Through regenerative agricultural practices, participating farmers bring a host of ecosystem benefits, including improved soil health and water quality, higher crop productivity and yields, improved resilience to extreme weather events, and enhanced habitat and species diversity. In addition, the program generates revenue from carbon credit sales, which is distributed directly to farmers, supporting their continued transition toward regenerative farming practices.

InSoil is a regenerative agriculture company accelerating the transition to improved agricultural land management across Europe. InSoil channels finance toward nature-based solutions while supporting farmers through medium-term financing, expert agrotechnical guidance, and advanced soil and emissions monitoring technologies. This integrated approach enables farmers to adopt sustainable practices and generate high-integrity carbon credits, creating new revenue streams while building climate resilience in agriculture.

InSoil currently has almost 800,000 hectares of cropland enrolled across multiple countries that are presently undergoing third-party verification, making it one of the largest soil carbon project developers in Europe. The company has also provided €90 million in agricultural loans to farmers through its transition finance arm.

Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients’ investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With deep market understanding, Anew leverages technological and nature-based solutions to create value through the generation and marketing of environmental credits for low carbon fuel, carbon, renewable energy, and emissions markets. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG’s global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

