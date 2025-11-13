Innovative XR Display Testing: Radiant to Showcase Advanced Testing Systems at SPIE ARVRMR

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Radiant Vision Systems will return as an exhibitor to the SPIE ARVRMR conference in San Francisco on January 20 – 22. Radiant is pleased to collaborate with Konica Minolta Sensing and Instrument Systems at Booth 6501 in Moscone Center West to demonstrate innovative systems that ensure quality, accuracy, and efficiency when testing AR, VR, and MR displays.

The SPIE ARVRMR exhibit is the ultimate XR conference on optical architectures for displays and sensing for the next generation of smart glasses and head-mounted devices. Attendees will learn about research on optical systems, subsystems, and the technological building blocks that will enhance the virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality experiences.

With an established presence at SPIE ARVRMR, Radiant Vision Systems highlights its commitment to providing quality, accuracy, and efficiency in visual inspection systems for AR, VR, and MR displays. Their inspection solutions are designed to replicate the human eye’s visual response in a wide range of optical experiences, enhancing the quality of next-generation displays and delivering solutions that reflect the standards of today’s consumers.

At this year’s event, Radiant will spotlight its ProMetric® Imaging Colorimeters and Photometers paired with their specialty lenses, designed to capture the full field of view of integrated displays, as viewed by the user. In addition, they will be showcasing their TT-ARVR™ software module, which efficiently performs light, color, and dimensional measurements with specific tests to evaluate the quality of displays integrated into AR, VR, and MR devices and headsets.

For more information or to register for the SPIE ARVRMR event, visit spie.org.

About Radiant Vision Systems

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant’s legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base dates back more than 30 years and addresses applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta’s Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit RadiantVisionSystems.com.

