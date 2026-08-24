Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance with HTC Corporation

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (“Innovative Eyewear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands, is pleased to announce a new strategic alliance with renowned electronics manufacturer HTC of Taiwan. The alliance is centered on the US commercialization of the VIVE Eagle smart eyewear line, which Innovative Eyewear plans to make available on its flagship Lucyd.co smart eyewear web store. The glasses will be offered with Innovative’s US-based prescription lens fulfillment, and Lucyd.co will be offering prescriptions for US customers at launch. The VIVE Eagle line will launch in the USA in September 2026.

The VIVE Eagle glasses are a new entrant in the popular AI camera glasses segment, and will include a free basic prescription upgrade when purchased on Lucyd.co. The glasses have several notable features:

Lightweight and fun, colorful designs with excellent build quality.

Wide volume range with high-fidelity music output.

Works with the powerful VIVE Connect app for AI conversation recording and translations, as well as camera management features.

Privacy features prevent recording while the glasses are unworn or when the indicator light is obstructed.

Some models include adjustable nose prongs for a flexible and global fit.

Handsfree voice activation.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, commented on the launch, “We have a great deal of respect for HTC and their hand in the mobile computing revolution. I am very excited to work with them to bring their impressive new camera smart eyewear to the US market. We believe the product is more capable, comfortable and user-friendly than other camera glasses on the market. We have extremely discerning quality standards for Lucyd.co, to the point that until now, every frame sold there has been developed and manufactured by our team. VIVE Eagle is the first product developed by a partner that we are offering on our site, because it ticks all the marks that make a great smartglass: all-day wearability, a high degree of utility, exceptional audio and award-winning aesthetics. I truly feel this smartglass is superior to other camera glass options available today, and we can’t wait to hear what the thousands of smartglass enthusiasts in our community think of the product.”

Charles Huang, SVP Global Sales and Marketing at HTC said, “Innovative Eyewear has consistently proven themselves in the smart eyewear space, bringing great designs, functionality, and customer experience to users over the years. We are excited to join hands with them on the US launch of VIVE Eagle, to give people an amazing and seamless fitting and prescription experience with these incredible new glasses.”

To be informed on the VIVE Eagle launch updates and other Lucyd news, please subscribe to the Company’s newsletter here.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

About HTC

HTC Corporation is a global technology innovator delivering award-winning products and industry firsts since 1997. The company creates inspiring products and experiences through a strong line of mobile solutions, connected devices, and VIVE virtual reality (VR) hardware and ecosystem. HTC offers a diverse portfolio of mobile and VR hardware, software, and content that transforms the way consumers and businesses see and interact with the world and beyond. HTC is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 2498). For more information, please visit www.htc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to retail partners. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption “Risk Factors.”

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

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SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.