Innovation Pioneer RobotLAB Celebrates Banner Year Fueled by Franchising and Key Partnerships

Robotics Integrator Accelerates Brand Momentum and Growth as Key Industries Realize Unprecedented Value from Robotic Investments

RobotLAB, the premier robotics integrator that has delivered impactful business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, is proud to report a remarkable and record-setting 2023, driven by prominent strategic partnerships, increasing demand strength and the launch of a groundbreaking robotics integration franchise program. With investments in robotics and automation expected to grow 7% annually in the next two years, RobotLAB's remarkable 2023 underscores the fast-paced evolution of the robotics industry. As more companies nationwide seek accessible, easy-to-integrate robotics solutions, RobotLAB envisions a clear and wide path for continued success in 2024 and beyond.









“I am deeply appreciative to work alongside a talented and dedicated team who made 2023 our strongest year to date, and we’re motivated by portfolio growth, new franchisees and notable partnerships to reach even more milestones in 2024,” said RobotLAB Founder and CEO, Elad Inbar. “Last year was characterized by intentional, bold steps – like launching the world’s first robotics integration franchise program – not only to enable corporate growth, but to fuel the growth of the entire robotics industry.”

In 2023, RobotLAB proudly debuted a first-of-its-kind robotics integration franchise model, which established the nationwide infrastructure required to meet the rapidly growing marketplace demand for robotics solutions in key economic sectors, including delivery, cleaning, education and customer service. In the six months following the launch of the program, RobotLAB awarded 26 territories to five franchise groups in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, Charlotte, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., Atlantic City, N.J., and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with agreements for an additional 23 territories near completion. The innovative program was an immediate magnet for experienced franchisees wanting to diversify their portfolios, as well as entrepreneurs looking to enter the franchising world via the only future-proof, robot franchise available. With franchised offices now open in key markets across the country, and more in the pipeline, RobotLAB is building a reliable, customer-driven network of robotics professionals who can provide sales, tailored programming, onsite integration, and repairs to local communities and regional economies – ensuring more companies can access, understand and realize robotics solutions that will dramatically improve their business.

RobotLAB’s successful 2023 was also marked by landmark partnerships with leaders in the public and private sectors. RobotLAB inked an agreement with the American Samoa Department of Education to provide more than 150 technology carts to the nation’s public schools. Each cart included humanoid robots, virtual reality headsets, laptops, tablets and lesson plans to expose students to age-appropriate technology and encourage a mastery of computer science, artificial intelligence, automation, STEM and robotics. On the commercial side, RobotLAB was tapped by B2B technology leader LG Business Solutions USA to expand the integration of its state-of-the-art hospitality robots, LG CLOi ServeBot and LG CLOi GuideBot, in restaurants, hotels and similar venues throughout the United States. The innovative robotics integrator was also named Bear Robotics’ preferred U.S. dealer partner for its deep knowledge of the restaurant and hospitality sectors. Finally, RobotLAB renewed its master distributor agreement with United Robotics Group (URG), ensuring the NAO and Pepper robots are equipped with top-tier software and curricula, and sold, integrated, serviced and repaired via RobotLAB’s best-in-class processes, as they have been since 2009.

Numerous 2023 industry accolades further underscored RobotLAB’s standing as the market leader for robotic solutions and reinforce its reputation as a go-to robotics partner. Last year, the company collected several prominent honors, including LATF Daytime Beauty: Innovator of the Year, Franchise Journal: Top Brands of 2023, QSR Magazine: Digital Disruptor, ICX Elevate: Customer Experience Excellence Award and D CEO & Dallas Innovates: Innovation Award Finalist.

RobotLAB is well-positioned to continue its impressive momentum in 2024 and beyond, thanks to significant portfolio expansion, a bevy of high-profile strategic partnerships and an already successful and attractive franchising opportunity introduced in 2023. For more information about RobotLAB, visit https://www.robotlab.com.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.

