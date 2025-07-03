INKBIRD Launches Solar-Powered Pool Thermometer IBS-P05R With Ambient Light at Limited-Time Discount

INKBIRD has released the IBS-P05R Solar Pool Thermometer, featuring adjustable ambient light, robust construction, extended backup battery, and ultra-long transmission range to make pool maintenance easy.

As summer heats up and pool season kicks into full swing, INKBIRD, a leading innovator in smart home and kitchen technology, today announced the official launch of its revolutionary Solar Pool Thermometer IBS-P05R. The kit includes a solar-powered pool thermometer that monitors pool temperature in real time, paired with an indoor controller that allows users to access the data remotely. What sets the thermometer apart is its adjustable ambient light with 4 modes and 7 colors, adding a touch of elegance to any aquatic environment.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce the IBS-P05R just in time for summer,” said Ken Tse, CEO at INKBIRD. “Our goal was to create a pool thermometer that not only delivers precise and reliable temperature readings but also elevates the overall pool experience. The IBS-P05R solves two major pain points for pool owners: frequent battery replacement and poor nighttime visibility. With its solar power, stunning ambient light, and market-leading transmission range, this solar pool thermometer truly reflects our dedication to innovation, convenience, and superior quality for our customers.”

Key Features of the INKBIRD IBS-P05R Solar Pool Thermometer

Solar-powered for continuous, uninterrupted pool temperature monitoring, eliminating the need for battery changes.

Extended backup battery lasts up to 6 months without sunlight, ensuring reliable performance even in cloudy conditions.

IP68 waterproof construction built to protect against harsh environments, making it perfect for pool, hot springs, and hot tubs.

Customizable seven-color ambient lighting with adjustable brightness and timer settings.

Smart light-sensing technology automatically illuminates the ambient light at night and turns off during the day to save energy.

Ultra-long 980ft/300m transmission range allows users to monitor their pool temperature from virtually anywhere in their home or backyard with ease.

Accurately measure water temperature from 40℉ to 158℉ (-40℃ to 70℃), suitable for various water features.

Clear visual indicators immediately show the pool comfort level for ideal water temperature, ensuring optimal enjoyment.

Control up to 9 pool thermometers simultaneously, ideal for larger properties or commercial setups.

Limited-Time Launch Offer

To celebrate its launch the INKBIRD IBS-P05R Solar Pool Thermometer, originally priced at $89.99, is now available for a special introductory price of just $59.99.

For an even greater value, customers can enjoy an extra 10% off for a limited time by using the code P05ROFF at checkout. Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your pool experience with INKBIRD’s latest innovation.

The INKBIRD IBS-P05R Solar Pool Thermometer is available for purchase now exclusively at INKBIRD.com.

About INKBIRD

From wireless meat thermometers and sous vide cookers to temperature controllers and air quality monitors, INKBIRD specializes in IoT appliances for outdoor living, home automation, and cooking. With a dedication to creativity, accuracy, and intuitive design, the brand enables consumers everywhere to use technology to improve their everyday lives.

