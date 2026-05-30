InHand Networks’ CR602 5G Router Achieves Major North American Carrier Certifications

Certified for Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile Networks, the CR602 Brings 5G R16, Wi-Fi 7, Cloud Management and Resilient Connectivity to SMB, Retail and Branch-Site Deployments

InHand Networks, a leading provider of industrial IoT and secure networking solutions, today announced that its CR602 5G Router has completed network certifications for major North American carriers, including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

The certification milestone supports commercial deployment for organizations that need high-speed 5G connectivity, network continuity and simplified management across SMB, retail, branch and project-site environments. CR602 combines 5G R16 performance, Wi-Fi 7 local access, link redundancy, battery-backed operation and cloud-based management in a business-ready networking solution.

“For businesses, connectivity is no longer a back-office utility; it is tied directly to transactions, security systems and customer experience,” said a spokesperson for InHand Networks. “Carrier certification is an important step in helping customers and channel partners deploy CR602 with confidence across business locations that require fast activation and resilient access.”

Designed for Commercial 5G Performance

CR602 is powered by a 3GPP Release 16 5G module and supports both NSA and SA networking modes. Under supported network conditions, the device is designed to deliver downlink speeds up to 7.01 Gbps and uplink speeds up to 2.5 Gbps, helping businesses support bandwidth-intensive operations such as cloud synchronization, video backhaul, multi-device access and real-time collaboration.

Wi-Fi 7 Access for Business-Critical Devices

With Wi-Fi 7 dual-band connectivity and peak local wireless rates up to 3000 Mbps, CR602 supports up to 32 connected client devices. This makes it suitable for business environments where POS systems, security cameras, staff tablets, office equipment and guest Wi-Fi may need to operate at the same time.

Cloud-Based Management With InCloud Manager

CR602 integrates with InHand Networks’ InCloud Manager platform for centralized monitoring, visualized device management, remote diagnostics and alerting. AI-assisted diagnostics help identify network anomalies and support faster recovery, reducing the operational burden for businesses and managed service providers that oversee multiple locations.

Built for Resilient Business Connectivity

For SMBs, retail locations and distributed operations, CR602 can support primary or backup connectivity strategies. Wired broadband and 5G cellular access, dual SIM and eSIM options, and battery-backed operation help organizations maintain access for critical systems when network or power conditions change.

Business Applications

CR602 is designed for business connectivity scenarios such as retail stores, small offices, branch locations, project offices, event operations and continuity planning. Common connected systems include POS terminals, security cameras, employee devices, guest Wi-Fi and cloud-based business applications.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks provides industrial and enterprise networking solutions that help organizations deploy and operate reliable connectivity across distributed sites. Learn more at https://www.inhand.com.

Media Contact

Eleanor Chen

Marketing & Communications

eleanor.chen@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire