Visionaries, global digital and technology leaders, and decision-makers gather to realize the future of business excellence and technology innovation #IngramMicroGCIS

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud–Inspiring the market to interact versus transact and to think differently about business transformation and technology innovation, Ingram Micro Inc. today announced its new Global Cloud and Innovation Summit is taking place May 15-17, 2023, in Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort and Casino. Registration is open to channel partners worldwide with a small number of sponsorship opportunities still available.

Click here to register and learn more: https://www.ingrammicro.com/globalcloudinnovationsummit/

The three-day event is set to become one of the global IT channel’s most engaging and relevant exchanges of business and technology discussions due to the mix of business best practices, innovative cloud and digital technologies, live hackathons, virtual reality environments, live broadcasts, and charitable contributions. This year’s agenda features:

Keynotes by tech giant CEOs and celebrated innovators, plus more than 50 breakouts designed to offer attendees a solid outlook on trends and technologies, as well as skills and ideas to advance their business.

Interactive networking and an impressive technology showcase to encourage peer-to-peer learnings and spotlight the tech industry’s top channel brands.

Live hackathons and gameathons, plus digital and in-person activities using 3D, holograms, and virtual reality environments.

Charitable giving and outreach opportunities plus environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives used and showcased throughout the event.

Forum designed for women leaders in technology to discuss the headwinds and tailwinds of today’s evolving digital ecosystem.

A buzz room purpose-built for live podcasts, vlogging, interviews, and engagement with media from top technology channel press and industry influencers.

A private closing event at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas’ newest sports and entertainment venue.

“Ingram Micro is taking a different and experiential approach to our events in 2023, starting with what will become our largest annual in-person event, the Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit,” says Jennifer Anaya, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Ingram Micro. “This interactive summit will provide thousands of experts within the global IT industry a multi-faceted exchange to share, learn, and connect, while supporting communities in need.”

At the Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit attendees will hear from industry disruptors and pioneers, share and explore new ideas, challenge industry norms, and discuss the priorities and desired outcomes of today’s business leaders across many verticals, spanning small business to global enterprises. Additionally, the global summit will tout insights from the industry’s top technology analysts and feature the latest cloud and -as-a-service technologies and advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence, data, 5G, cybersecurity, and hyperconverged and hybrid solutions, as well as infrastructure. Event sponsors include some of the IT channel’s leading and emerging vendor providers.

Special guests and keynotes will be announced in the weeks ahead.

More information about the Ingram Micro Global Cloud and Innovation Summit can be found here and on Ingram Micro’s social media channels including LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights, and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

Contacts

Marie Meoli Rourke



WhiteFox Marketing Inc. (for Ingram Micro)



[email protected]