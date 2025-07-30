INFUSE and G2 Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Buyer-Driven Marketing to Life

Partnership empowers B2B marketers to activate G2 Buyer Intent within INFUSE’s full-funnel demand engine

INFUSE , the leader in full-funnel demand activation, today announced a strategic partnership with G2 , the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. This collaboration brings the power of G2 Buyer Intent and INFUSE demand activation, enabling B2B marketers to engage in-market buyers with unmatched precision, velocity, and performance.

G2 + INFUSE = Better Together. Better Data. Better Outcomes.

By integrating G2 Buyer Intent data, INFUSE clients can now:

Prioritize in-market accounts, buyers, and buying groups actively researching solutions on G2

Activate fit-for-purpose demand programs fueled by G2’s unique signals for optimal engagement

Drive demand with personalized content and tactics aligned with target buying group behavior and preferences

“Today’s B2B buyers expect personalized, relevant experiences, and the only way to deliver that at scale is with real-time intelligence,” said Alexander Kesler, CEO of INFUSE. “Our partnership with G2 allows marketers to reach active buyers with surgical precision, turning signals into scalable growth.”

This strategic partnership empowers B2B organizations to harness real-time buyer intelligence by seamlessly connecting G2’s proprietary intent signals and INFUSE’s AI-driven demand generation solutions.

“Successful B2B marketers not only rely on intent data to know when their target buyers are in-market, they also know how to activate them in the moment to fuel pipeline,” said Christine Li, VP Global Partnerships and Data Solution, G2. “By leveraging G2’s data within their high-performance demand engine, and providing managed services through a team of 1,400 demand experts, INFUSE is empowering marketers to connect with the right buyers at the right moment-delivering real value for both sellers and their customers.”

The collaboration delivers three key outcomes:

Seamless intent data activation: Dynamically build prioritized account pools for demand activation, deploying turnkey INFUSE demand solutions powered by G2’s unique intent signals to engage prospects at key buying moments.

Real-time attribution and campaign tracking: Directly correlate marketing with revenue generation through comprehensive account buyer journey tracking and intent reporting via the acclaimed INFUSE Demand Accelerator platform.

Personalized demand optimization: Identify the best-fit G2 intent signals to uncover your target buying groups’ behavior and preferences, activating personalized demand generation programs with continuous optimization for maximum ROI

“I see INFUSE as an extended part of the team. We collaborate and work together. I think what’s really key is that the team actually took an interest in understanding what our goals are and helped us to achieve our success.” – Lit Yang Quek, Director, Demand Center, Asia Pacific & Japan at Veeam Software

To learn more about how INFUSE and G2 are empowering demand generation teams, visit g2.infuse.com .

About INFUSE

Demand Excellence Delivered

We are INFUSE, a global B2B demand and revenue marketing performance company.

At the heart of INFUSE is a demand engine powered by data: first-party buying groups, deep intent signals, and exclusive competitor and market intelligence insights. This AI-driven demand engine ensures precision omnichannel targeting across in-market buyer and account profiles to drive qualified interest and engage buying groups throughout their journey.

To deliver on your lead-to-revenue performance goals, INFUSE demand generation tools and professionals are available in 75+ countries across all time zones.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually-including employees at all Fortune 500 companies-use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business-including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

