Informa TechTarget Grows Intent Data by 41%, Further Extending Category Leadership

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), (“Informa TechTarget”), a leading growth accelerator for the B2B Technology sector, today announced a 41% expansion of its proprietary intent data. Already named an established leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intent Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2025, with this expansion, Informa TechTarget adds depth, breadth and scale with immediate client benefits for accelerating their business growth. Made possible through the combination of Informa Tech and TechTarget’s digital assets, the Company has now significantly increased its intent signals from permissioned active prospects, buying teams, accounts and critical markets including:





75+ new digital communities delivering a wide range of new B2B audiences for enhanced client access to buyers.

delivering a wide range of new B2B audiences for enhanced client access to buyers. 2,000+ new topics added to our rich and precise topical taxonomy with expansion in key tech categories including Cybersecurity, AI, HR, CX, Virtual Reality, and many more, enhancing precision, understanding, engagement and conversion efforts.

added to our rich and precise topical taxonomy with expansion in key tech categories including Cybersecurity, AI, HR, CX, Virtual Reality, and many more, enhancing precision, understanding, engagement and conversion efforts. Extensive data from key industries such as Utilities, Sustainability, Pharma/Biotech, Hospitality, Finance/Banking, Construction, Education, Retail/CPG, and Food/restaurant and more, further enabling client industry-specific growth strategies.

such as Utilities, Sustainability, Pharma/Biotech, Hospitality, Finance/Banking, Construction, Education, Retail/CPG, and Food/restaurant and more, further enabling client industry-specific growth strategies. New content consumption signals collected across our extensive network, helping guide touchpoint optimization.

Building on its uniquely powerful intent data foundation, the company is laser-focused on delivering value for specific go-to-market use cases. Releasing today, the new Informa TechTarget Portal provides unified access to a comprehensive suite of intent data, audience insights, and marketing tools in a single, streamlined interface to accelerate their return on go-to-market investments.

Informa TechTarget Portal gives client practitioners:

Expanded Audience Reach : Direct access to high-value B2B technology buyers across more vertical industries and technology categories than ever before.

: Direct access to high-value B2B technology buyers across more vertical industries and technology categories than ever before. Enhanced Intent Data : Increased intent signal volume incorporating more sources across Informa TechTarget’s ecosystem, providing deeper insights into more accounts, contacts, and active buying groups for immediate pipeline impact.

: Increased intent signal volume incorporating more sources across Informa TechTarget’s ecosystem, providing deeper insights into more accounts, contacts, and active buying groups for immediate pipeline impact. Unified Experience across GTM teams : Seamless access to all Portal modules, services outputs, and performance reporting through an intuitive interface serving key GTM areas, including Strategy, ABM, Demand, Sales, Data/RevOps and more.

: Seamless access to all Portal modules, services outputs, and performance reporting through an intuitive interface serving key GTM areas, including Strategy, ABM, Demand, Sales, Data/RevOps and more. Seamless Integration with major CRM, Marketing Automation, Sales Engagement, ABM and Lead Management platforms

With this release, the Company is evolving its previously available Priority Engine intent data solution. All the in-depth intent data and capabilities that were available within Priority Engine, along with many more, will now be available via Informa TechTarget Portal. Current Priority Engine customers at the time of this announcement are being provided with seamless access to the relevant modules within Portal and will be fully supported by our teams as part of this process.

“Together with our expansion of intent data, our new Portal launch helps customers more easily and effectively understand their target audiences to identify, engage and convert more buyers” said Gary Nugent, CEO of Informa TechTarget. “This marks a significant milestone in delivering the power of our combination directly to our clients.”

Today’s announcement caps a period of rapid strategic integration work accomplished since the combination of the digital properties of Informa Tech and TechTarget in late 2024. This year, the company has systematically enhanced its data offerings, technology stack integrations, and partner ecosystem solutions.

About Informa TechTarget

Informa TechTarget informs, influences and connects the world’s technology buyers and sellers, helping accelerate growth from R&D to ROI. With a vast reach of over 220 highly targeted technology-specific websites and over 50 million permissioned first-party audience members, Informa TechTarget has a unique understanding of and insight into the technology market.

Underpinned by those audiences and their intent data, we offer expert-led, data-driven, and digitally enabled services that deliver significant impact and measurable outcomes to our clients.

Informa TechTarget is headquartered in Boston, MA and has offices in 19 global locations. For more information, visit informatechtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

