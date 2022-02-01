InfoComm 2024: FOR-A to Showcase All-in-One XR Solution Ideal for Educators

Continue Reading

FOR-A will highlight a turnkey XR package designed for educators at InfoComm 2024 this year. The all-in-one Elitium XR system from FOR-A partner ClassX will be offered with a three-year maintenance agreement with unlimited support and software updates, as well as 20 hours of training. A real-time, multi-camera tracking workstation, Elitium provides a cost-effective way to create virtual studios and augmented/mixed reality production. It is particularly suited for green screen studios and can be used with LED walls.“Based on its price point, ease of use, and expansive feature set, Elitium is an ideal entry point for educators to teach students how to create XR-enriched content and for campus stations to add the creativity of virtual production to their programming,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A America. “It makes graphic playout easy, users can change data and assets on the fly, and multiple inputs are automatically tracked. Elitium is a complete, real-time system with very high-end output. And it doesn’t require the user to choose from complicated options or software versions. We can’t wait to show it off at InfoComm!”Elitium provides all the tools necessary for any type of VR or AR production. It can handle up to 10 video input sources, 10 separate FreeD tracking inputs, and four SDI output channels.Additional Elitium features:Camera switchingLiveBoard XR graphic playout softwareIntegration with Octopus newsroom control and Aveco Astra automationCoralXR, 3D vector graphic template editor for data driven AR/VRPicture-in-picture driver for SDI inputInternal chroma key and custom shadersProprietary ClassX XR engineDynamic shadows and mirror reflectionsMap video input on any 3D surfacePBR materials and HDR renderingOverlay data-driven CG graphicsThree years maintenance agreement with unlimited support and software updatesAny resolution supportedFor more on Elitium, please watch the video here. A one-time only EDU XR package promotion will run during InfoComm 2024.Now shipping, the new HVS-190S/190I NDI®-compatible video switcher is another integral part of FOR-A’s live production ecosystem. It will also be on FOR-A’s InfoComm 2024 stand. The HVS-190 series supports NDI® high-bandwidth and NDI® HX input and output and marks the expansion of the popular HVS switcher series. It is a one M/E version of FOR-A’s flagship HVS-490 video switcher and comes standard with 3G/HD-SDI and HDMI interfaces.The HVS-190 series features frame synchronization and processing amplification on all inputs and is available in two models. The HVS-190S, with a control panel separate from the main unit, comes with eight inputs/five outputs, and is expandable to 20 inputs/11 outputs. The HVS-190I is an integrated control panel/main unit video switcher with the same standard I/O configuration as the HVS-190S and is expandable to 16 inputs/9 outputs.FOR-A will be located at booth #W2821 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas during the InfoComm show, which runs from June 8-14