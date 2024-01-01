Infobip and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Join Forces to Redefine F1 Fan Experiences

Global tech company powers new digital fan experiences for America’s Formula 1 team

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global cloud communications platform Infobip has signed a multi-year partnership with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, helping the Team to create deeper connections with fans worldwide. Infobip’s technology will power a new era of digital engagement, delivering real-time, personalized experiences that bring fans closer to the action.





With a shared commitment to engineering excellence and innovation, the partnership brings together two performance-driven teams focused on pushing boundaries, on and off the track. Infobip, America’s leading messaging platform, will help the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team create richer, more interactive fan journeys combining platforms like Rich Communication Services (RCS), WhatsApp, and in-app messaging with the power of agentic AI.

Infobip’s rich messaging channels, such as RCS, are becoming increasingly popular, with demand surging in North America and globally.

These channels are well suited to deliver richer, more interactive experiences across every touchpoint, from marketing to fan engagement and customer support. Ultimately, Infobip’s technology will help the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to connect with fans in new, personalized ways, driving loyalty on and off track. For example, fans could learn more about their favourite driver through conversational AI, which would answer questions and provide interactions over WhatsApp and other messaging platforms.

Infobip is Croatia’s first unicorn company with revenue exceeding €1.8 billion in 2024. It provides communications tools to some of world’s biggest online companies such as Google and Uber, enabling customers to leverage various channels like WhatsApp, RCS and Apple Messages for Business.

It is also heavily involved in the automotive sector, helping manufacturers like Toyota, Nissan, and Mahindra transform the customer experience during the purchasing process using AI.

The partnership with America’s only Formula 1 Team, headquartered in Kannapolis, North Carolina, will begin at the Miami Grand Prix on 2-4 May and continue throughout the season.

The MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, currently sixth overall in the Constructors’ Championship, returns to the Miami Grand Prix for Round 6 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship – hosted at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida, 2-4 May.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal at the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, said: “As an engineering firm at heart, Infobip understands what it takes to continue to innovate and deliver results week in, week out. Infobip has grown quickly and has become a global leader. Such drive is something we appreciate, given our ambitions as a team with a growing global fanbase.”

Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, said: “From Austin to Miami, Infobip helps brands stay in pole position by providing rich conversational experiences that enhance customer loyalty and drive growth. Our data shows that RCS traffic has grown exponentially over the last two years in North America and globally, and the channel has the potential to be transformational for customers. By supporting the team in using such channels and providing richer and more interactive experiences, we will help bring fans closer to the action.”

About Infobip



Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

About MoneyGram Haas F1 Team:



2025 sees MoneyGram Haas F1 Team celebrate its tenth season in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The first American Formula 1 team to compete in the sport since 1986, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team made an immediate impression with a memorable points-scoring debut at the 2016 Australian Grand Prix. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas – owner of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America with over 80 outlets globally – MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is headquartered in Kannapolis, North Carolina in the United States with additional operations in Banbury, England and Maranello, Italy. Technical partnerships with Scuderia Ferrari and Toyota GAZOO Racing further underline MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s commitment to excellence within Formula 1. Domestically Gene Haas remains a stalwart of the American motorsport scene having started his own NASCAR team in 2002. A 2008 partnership with champion driver Tony Stewart led to the renamed Stewart-Haas Racing becoming a powerhouse operation winning two NASCAR Cup titles and two NASCAR Xfinity championships through to the end of the program in 2024. Haas’s personal dedication to NASCAR continues with the creation of Haas Factory Team for 2025 – running in both the Cup and Xfinity series.



Info – www.haasf1team.com

