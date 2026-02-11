Infludeo Partners with Hong Kong’s MTR for First International Expansion of ‘POCA SPOT’

Infludeo has taken its first step onto the global stage by launching its offline K-POP fan engagement platform, POCA SPOT, in Hong Kong through a collaboration with MTR Corporation. The launch marks Infludeo’s first international expansion and introduces POCA SPOT to one of Asia’s most dynamic and highly connected urban markets.

Infludeo collaborated with Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation to deploy POCA SPOT across several of the city’s most prominent transportation hubs. MTR operates the railway network connecting all districts of Hong Kong, serving as the backbone of the city’s urban infrastructure with millions of daily passengers, as well as the High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section). MTR’s platform capabilities extend beyond transportation into commercial and cultural spaces, providing a strong foundation for this collaboration.

Hong Kong was selected as the inaugural overseas launch city for POCA SPOT due to its position as a major cultural and economic hub in Asia and its exceptional accessibility for K-POP fans. As part of the rollout, POCA SPOT installations were placed at key locations including East Tsim Sha Tsui Station, Hong Kong Station, and Hong Kong West Kowloon Station for the High Speed Rail, drawing strong interest from both local fans and international visitors.

Notably, the POCA SPOT pop-up store at Kai Tak Station, located near Kai Tak Stadium, the venue for the 2025 MAMA Awards, generated particularly enthusiastic responses. Visitors actively engaged with the space by purchasing merchandise and experiencing K-POP-related content firsthand.

“Our collaboration with MTR enabled us to showcase POCA SPOT at key locations throughout Hong Kong,” said an Infludeo representative. “Starting with this Hong Kong launch, we plan to continue expanding the global K-POP fan experience.”

About PocaMarket

PocaMarket is an online marketplace for K-POP photocards where fans from around the world can browse, buy, and collect cards from their favorite artists. The platform offers official, verified photocards that have been quality-checked before being listed for sale. Users can store cards in their digital collection and request physical shipping from PocaMarket’s warehouse in South Korea to their doorstep. PocaMarket supports worldwide delivery and updates its selection daily with new and existing cards from many popular K-POP groups.

To learn more visit: https://pocamarket.com/

About Infludeo

Infludeo is a South Korea-based startup driven by the belief that innovation is born through challenge, experimentation, and action. Built by a young and diverse team, the company focuses on developing customer-centric services that create new cultural experiences rather than simply solving existing problems.

Led by Founder and CEO Park Sang-yeop, Infludeo operates with a philosophy that does not fear failure. The company emphasizes bold execution, accountability, and continuous learning, believing that meaningful innovation emerges when teams step outside their comfort zones and transform uncertainty into opportunity.

Infludeo fosters a warm and collaborative organizational culture that balances horizontal creativity with vertical execution. Team members are encouraged to work independently while remaining fully responsible for delivering results. With a strong focus on customer-centric decision-making, Infludeo aims to create unprecedented experiences and continues to welcome individuals who share its passion for challenge-driven innovation.

Learn more at https://infludeo.com/

