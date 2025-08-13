Infinx Invests in Maverick AI to Bring Real-Time Autonomous Medical Coding to Revenue Cycle Management

Strategic Partnership Combines Maverick’s GenAI-Powered Autonomous Agents With Infinx’s Deep RCM Expertise to Accelerate Coding Accuracy

Infinx, a trusted provider of AI-powered solutions for patient access and revenue cycle management, announced a strategic investment in Maverick AI, an artificial intelligence company specializing in real-time autonomous medical coding. This collaboration brings deep learning AI to the forefront of coding workflows, helping providers reduce manual effort, improve compliance, and capture revenue faster.

Infinx Healthcare Logo



The partnership combines Infinx’s robust AI and automation platform and RCM services with Maverick’s purpose-built AI agents, which deliver real-time clinical summarization, real-time autonomous code assignment, and scalable workflow automation for healthcare organizations.

“There’s no question that medical coding is one of the biggest pain points in the revenue cycle today. Maverick’s team has developed an exceptional solution – AI that truly understands clinical context and delivers results with unprecedented speed and accuracy,” said Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx. “We’re excited to bring their real-time autonomous coding technology into our platform so our customers can work smarter, move faster, and spend less time chasing charts.”

Built by a team of revenue cycle experts and machine learning engineers, Maverick AI’s platform is powered by a healthcare-tuned generative AI foundation. Its autonomous coding agents are trained on millions of specialty-specific charts and operate within a HIPAA-compliant, SOC 2-certified environment – ensuring both accuracy and security at scale.

“Partnering with Infinx allows us to rapidly scale the impact of real-time autonomous coding,” said Yossi Shahak, founder and CEO of Maverick AI. “Together, we’re solving one of the biggest pain points in the revenue cycle – medical coding delays and errors – by combining AI intelligence with operational expertise.”

These customer KPIs underscore how embedding Maverick’s next-generation AI into Infinx’s workflow establishes a new benchmark for operational excellence, driving measurable efficiency and supporting strategic growth:

85%+ Direct-to-Bill Rate – 9 out of 10 cases coded in seconds, entirely without human intervention.

95% Coding Accuracy – Consistent, accurate coding significantly reduces denial rates for reliable, predictable reimbursement.

Zero Backlogs – Eliminates coding lag time for direct-to-bill cases.

Unlimited Volume Capacity – Scales seamlessly without the need for additional manpower.

To request a demo, visit www.infinx.com/request-a-demo/.

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx provides AI-driven solutions to optimize the financial lifecycle of healthcare providers across all functions of patient access and revenue cycle management. Our cloud-based software, powered by AI and automation, is leveraged by experienced consultants and billing specialists across the U.S., India, and the Philippines. We help 172,000 healthcare professionals across 4,000 facilities capture more revenue, stay ahead of changing regulations and payer guidelines, and focus on patient care. For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

About Maverick AI

Maverick Medical AI revolutionizes medical coding for healthcare providers with its AI-powered real-time Autonomous Medical Coding platform. By combining medical coding expertise with advanced large language models and deep learning technology, Maverick’s platform autonomously analyzes clinical notes and reports to generate accurate medical codes. We overcome revenue cycle challenges by seamlessly integrating medical coding operations with Point-of-Care in real-time to optimize reimbursement. For more information, visit www.maverick-ai.com.

SOURCE: Infinx Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire