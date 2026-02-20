Infinico Metals Corp. Announces Effective Date for 15-for-1 Common Share Consolidation

Infinico Metals Corp. (“Infinico” or the “Company“) (TSX-V:INFM) is pleased to announce that the shareholders of the Company have approved a

consolidation of its outstanding common shares (the “Shares“) on the basis of fifteen (15) pre‑consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the “Consolidation“), at the Company’s annual general and special meeting (the “meeting“) held on February 12, 2026. The purpose of the Consolidation is in order to facilitate future financing and business development activities. The Company intends to proceed with the Consolidation effective as of February 25, 2026, with a record date of February 24, 2026.

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders providing instructions with respect to surrendering share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Shares in exchange for post-Consolidation Shares issued as a result of the proposed Consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate representing pre-Consolidation Shares will be deemed to represent the number of post-Consolidation Shares the holder received as a result of the Consolidation. Shareholders who hold their Shares in brokerage accounts or in book-entry form are not required to take any action. Outstanding securities convertible or exercisable into Common Shares will also be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio, and the exercise price of such securities will be adjusted accordingly.

As of the date hereof and prior to giving effect to the proposed Consolidation, the Company has 84,523,240 pre‑Consolidation Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 5,634,882 post-Consolidation Shares issued and outstanding. Each fractional Share remaining after Consolidation that is less than 1/2 of one Share shall be cancelled and each fractional Share that is at least 1/2 of one Share shall be rounded up to one whole Share.

Completion of the Consolidation is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of Company’s shareholders, and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will not be changing its name or stock symbol in connection with the Consolidation.

About Infinico Metals Corp.

Infinico Metals Corp. is a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:INFM) focusing on the early-stage exploration and strategic resource growth in Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Sam Walding, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (+44) 7568 508610

swalding@infinicometals.com

www.infinicometals.com

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to the Consolidation, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfil the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Infinico Metals Corp.

