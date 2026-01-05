Infillion Relaunches Industry’s First Agent-Native Composable Platform to End Advertising’s False Choice

Company Redefines Open Internet Infrastructure as Third Way Between Walled Garden Black Boxes and Vendor Sprawl; CEO Rob Emrich to Lead CES Panel with Industry Leaders on Agentic AI’s Impact

Infillion today announced a comprehensive company relaunch, positioning itself as the industry’s first agent-native media execution platform designed to eliminate the false choice that has plagued programmatic advertising: rigid walled gardens or expensive vendor sprawl.

For years, advertisers have been forced to choose between two outdated options for their digital advertising: the opaqueness of big tech closed platforms that offer no transparency or control, or the complexity of managing dozens of disconnected vendors across the open internet. Infillion’s relaunch introduces a unified open infrastructure that delivers walled garden simplicity with open internet transparency and control.

“The advertising industry has been trapped in a trillion-dollar false choice,” said Rob Emrich, Founder & Executive Chairman of Infillion. “On one side, big tech walled gardens offer integrated experiences but lock you into black boxes where you can’t see how decisions are made or where your money goes. On the other side, the open internet offers transparency and choice but forces you to stitch together 15-20 disconnected vendors just to execute a campaign. Both paths are broken. We’ve built the third way.”

Composable Architecture Delivers Both Integration and Openness

Infillion’s relaunch centers on its composable platform architecture – 190+ components across demand, supply, data, and creative that work together seamlessly while remaining completely open and transparent. Unlike walled gardens, every decision, data point, and dollar flow is visible and auditable. Unlike vendor sprawl, everything works through a single, integrated infrastructure.

The fragmented open internet vendor landscape makes AI integration nearly impossible. Each platform requires custom integration work that hard-codes decisions, limits adaptability, and forces teams to re-build every time strategy, partners, or channels change. Infillion has rebuilt its infrastructure as agent-native, using Model Context Protocol (MCP), to enable immediate plug-and-play connections for any AI system. Agencies can bring their own AI agents or custom-built systems, and execute campaigns instantly across the full media stack without onerous integration work.

“The future of media buying is AI-operated infrastructure, not AI-assisted dashboards,” said Marcos Escalante, Chief Product Officer at Infillion. “We’re providing the execution capabilities that require being in the pipes: sub-100ms bidding, exclusive supply partnerships, real-time identity resolution, fraud prevention, compliance guarantees. The infrastructure that makes AI decisions actually work in the real world.”

As AI agents prepare to control an estimated $100 billion in programmatic spend by 2028 according to Gartner and WARC , the limitations of both models have become critical. Major holding companies are investing hundreds of millions building unified AI command centers in their own data clouds-systems that need to orchestrate campaigns intelligently across all channels.

Launch Partners Demonstrate Vendor-Agnostic Approach

Infillion launched its agent-native platform with a diverse ecosystem of AI partners: Veylan (AI-powered media planning and optimization), Newton Research (advanced analytics and predictive modeling), HyperMindZ (agentic AI systems for cross-channel orchestration), and TAU (AI-driven audience intelligence).

“Agentic execution requires infrastructure architected for autonomous systems to reason, act, and execute with reliability, governance at scale,” said Mano Pillai, CEO of HyperMindZ. “At CES, we’re demonstrating our Advertising Operating System, built on MindChain-HyperMindZ’s agentic middleware and agent studio-and integrated with Infillion’s agent-native MCP activation platform. Together, this architecture enables governed interoperable agents to operate end-to-end, from intent and planning through activation and continuous optimization.

Live at CES: Agent-Native Media Execution in Action

At CES 2026, Infillion will demonstrate end-to-end agentic workflows throughout the week in the Mariposa Ballroom at the Aria within the company’s activation space, showing that agent-native media execution is viable today, not a future concept. Led by Jeremy Woodlee, General Manager Infillion Enterprise, attendees will see live demonstrations of agentic planning and execution, closed-loop optimization, governed autonomy with policy controls and auditability, and open architecture supporting interoperability across multiple AI systems.

On January 7, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. PT, Emrich will moderate a C-Space Stage panel titled “Grab the Rocketship: How Agentic AI Rewrites $1.1T Media Business.” Panelists include Mansoor Basha (CTO, Stagwell Marketing Cloud), Marcos Escalante (Chief Product Officer, Infillion), John Hoctor (CEO and Co-founder, Newton Research), and Federico Salvitti (VP of Growth, U.S., MINT).

Early 2026 Production Launch

Infillion is currently testing its agent-native platform with key agency and technology partners. Production release is scheduled for early 2026, launching with Veylan, Newton Research, HyperMindZ, and TAU, with additional partners to be announced. The company will preview the platform at CES 2026 Media Days on January 5, 2026, and throughout the week in the Mariposa Ballroom. Agencies and technology partners interested in joining Infillion’s early access program can visit https://infillion.com/infillion-agent-connector/

