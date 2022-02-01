Industrial Outdoor Storage Platform, Catalyst Investment Partners, Hires Eric Silver as Vice President of Finance.

Mr. Silver will lead the finance division of Catalyst’s Industrial Outdoor Storage (“IOS”) platform.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Catalyst Investment Partners has hired Eric Silver as Vice President of Finance. Silver brings over 12 years of real estate finance experience to Catalyst, and previously held the role of Vice President of Finance & Operations and the Chief Compliance Officer at Maverick Real Estate Partners.

“We are delighted to welcome Eric to our growing team,” said Max Heiden, Co-Founder and Partner at Catalyst. “His breadth and depth in real estate private equity finance, operations and compliance will help improve systems, processes and controls, introduce best practices, and grow our business.”

Prior to joining Catalyst, Mr. Silver’s responsibilities at Maverick included: overseeing the fund, management company & general partner accounting & reporting, valuation and exit analysis, leading the capital markets efforts of the firm, investor relations, overseeing tax planning and compliance, participating in the registration of the investment manager with the SEC and later serving as Chief Compliance Officer, creating and administering the loan servicing platform, & administering the HR and IT functions of the firm. Prior to Maverick, Mr. Silver spent the previous ~8 years at Deloitte & Touché serving real estate, private debt and private equity clients in accounting and valuation matters. Mr. Silver has his CPA license and earned his Master’s degree in Accounting.

About Catalyst Investment Partners

Catalyst Investment Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, management, and leasing of industrial outdoor storage properties. Catalyst’s portfolio of closed and under-contract properties spans over 40 industrial outdoor storage sites across the Eastern US, and the company is actively seeking new acquisition opportunities. Qualified inquiries please reach out to [email protected].

