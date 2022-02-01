Indonesia Tech Company WIR Group Collaborates with Nas Daily, Global Content Creator, to Bring The Future of Interactivity

Participating in Nas Summit Jakarta 2023, WIR Group presented a mini exhibition on The Future of Interactivity to support content creators and brands in the future

Jakarta, Indonesia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 19, 2023) – WIR Group together with its subsidiary, AR&Co, that develops future interactions through AR, VR, and AI technology, showcased a comprehensive and interactive AR-based technology experience, titled, “The Future of Interactivity” at the Nas Summit Jakarta 2023 [11/2], brought by Nas Daily, a notable global content creator bringing the stories from around the world. Nas Summit is an event that brings together various content creators, celebrities, digital influencers, and YouTubers from around the world. AR&Co’s AR technology is expected to unlock new potential for content creators and brands in Indonesia that target the digital-savvy generation.

“It is such a great opportunity for WIR Group through our subsidiary AR&Co to contribute to the creative content industry in Indonesia through AR technology. The content industry has been an integral part of human civilization for centuries. From prehistoric cave paintings to modern streaming services, we have always sought stories, information, and entertainment. However, with the rapid advancement of technology and changing social values, the content industry needs to evolve to stay current. With this AR technology, we believe that content will become more rich, interactive, and immersive,” said Gupta Sitorus, Chief of Marketing and Sales of WIR Group.

Some experiences showcased at the Nas Summit Jakarta 2023 included a digital avatar of Nuseir Yassin, the Founder & CEO of Nas Company, where visitors can independently bring up the avatar by using a social networking app. AR&Co also showcased the Magic Mirror, a screen that visitors can use to take photos with a digital object in the form of traditional Indonesian headwear. In addition, visitors can play motion-tracking based games such as Catch the Coin where they have to move in front of the screen to collect points. There was also a voice recognition powered game called Clap and Run where users need to clap their hands in front of the screen to make the character on the screen run.

The excitement of the event was also accompanied by a Stone Hunt game that invited visitors to hunt for stones within the Nas Summit venue area through the use of AR lens and geo-location technology. By downloading the MINAR app on their gadget, visitors can play and collect points from these stones. The game provided a fun and interactive experience for visitors, as well as the opportunity for them to win attractive prizes in the form of merchandise from AR&Co and Nas Summit. This activity encouraged visitors to actively explore the entire area, making it a great strategy for brands to target consumers.

“For brands, AR-based games can provide a unique experience for consumers to interact with products. This can increase engagement and leave a lasting impression on users while shopping or using products. Therefore, increasing the value of the brand itself,” said Gupta. According to him, AR technology features like digital avatars can unlock a new dimension within the content creator industry in Indonesia. Innovative AR visual avatars will bridge digital content into the real world in a comprehensive way. Creators can present a virtual version of themselves that can interact with their audience anywhere and anytime.

He added that AR technology does not only provide immersive and interactive experiences, but also it improves the quality of narrative, entertainment, as well as provides educational and training opportunities. AR can be used in various forms of content, such as advertisements, games, and social media. “AR has the potential to change the way we consume and engage with content, and to create new business opportunities for content creators and brands,” he added.

Nas Summit Jakarta 2023 itself presented various well-known speakers and professionals from the creative content industry in Indonesia such as Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Indonesia Sandiaga Uno, actress Nirina Zubir, actor Glenn Alinskie, and many more. From these speakers, Nas Summit also held classes containing knowledge and insights on becoming content creators.

“We would like to thank WIR Group and AR&Co for enlivening Nas Summit by providing a unique experience for visitors, namely the AR technology experience. In line with our mission, we believe that interactive and immersive technologies such as digital avatars, AR filters, and so on, will be the future of the content industry,” said Nuseir Yassin, Founder & CEO of Nas Company. “Our hope is that the creativity of the content industry in Indonesia will continue to advance and be able to compete globally, especially with the presence of AR technology that becomes the backbone of interactive and immersive web 3.0 technologies,” Gupta concluded.

About WIR Group

WIR Group is a company group based on the immersive technologies augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) in Southeast Asia that has built solutions for foreign industries. In carrying out its business activities, WIR Group has a vision to provide a ‘smart society’ solution and the world of O2O (Online to Offline) metaverse for everyone in entering the web 3.0 era.

Since 2009, with its ‘Software As A Service’ (SAAS)-based software, WIR Group has completed thousands of projects and served clients in more than 20 countries including the United States, Spain, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar and many others. In addition, WIR Group has also received numerous international recognitions including the Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2022, German Design Award 2020, AR Best Campaign in the annual Auggie Awards at the Augmented World Expo 2015 and 2016 in Silicon Valley, Innovation 40 Companies awarded by a British media outlet at the London Stock Exchange Studio, featured as one of Metaverse Tech Companies to Watch in 2022 according to Forbes Georgia, and represented the technology sector in the Indonesian contingent for SXSW Texas in 2017 and the World Economic Forum in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

The Company and its Subsidiaries (“WIR Group”) has completed numerous projects in the field of education, retail, media and gaming. In 2015, WIR Group expanded its scope to offer media/advertising services through its technology unit DAV and retail trade service through Mindstores in 2016. In 2019, the Company established Minar technology unit through PT Mata Nilai Republik to develop AR geolocation-based gaming. On April 4, 2022, PT WIR Asia Tbk officially listed its shares on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (BEI) under ticker symbol WIRG.

About AR&Co

AR&Co, a unit of WIR Group is an augmented reality technology solution for brands. Established in 2009, AR&Co creates various AR technology applications specifically designed for use by companies from multiple sectors with various purposes ranging from training, education, entertainment, to commercial. Specializing in developing creative AR-based solutions, AR&Co has been trusted to serve clients in 20+ countries such as United States, Spain, Nigeria, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Singapore, Malaysia, and many others.

As a subsidiary of WIR Group, AR technology from AR&Co has obtained 5 (five) global patents registered under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). AR&Co continues to explore possibilities for future technology, ranging from experiential technology such as AR glasses, motion sensors, to neuro-detection applications and other innovative technologies that can complement each other, resulting in complete solutions for organizational and business needs.

Get more information about AR&Co:

Website: ar-innovation.com

Instagram: @ar_n_co

For further information please contact:

Kurniati

Head of Communications, PT WIR Asia Tbk

Phone : (021) 5367 8064

Fax : (021) 5367 4611

Email : [email protected] or [email protected]

Website : www.wir.group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157511