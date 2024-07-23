InContext Solutions and MindSpring Partner to Provide Best-in-Class Immersive Learning Experiences for Retail

Combined solutions address a multitude of training challenges

CHICAGO and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — InContext Solutions, the global leader in 3D simulation software for retail, and MindSpring, LLC, a global leader in learning & development, today, announce their partnership to bring together the technology platforms of both companies. This partnership aims to integrate MindSpring’s immersive content solutions with InContext’s digital twin environments, further enriching immersive learning experiences for retail.

“InContext is thrilled to join forces with MindSpring to redefine immersive learning experiences for the retail industry,” said David Rich, CEO of InContext Solutions. “By integrating MindSpring’s immersive capabilities with our library of over eighty 3D digital twin environments, we are empowering retailers to create contextual, immersive, and interactive learning experiences that drive engagement and deliver tangible results.”

With a robust digital toolkit complemented by leading-edge 3D retail technology, MindSpring and InContext offer retail companies unparalleled capabilities to enhance training, learning, and user experiences. From conceptualization to execution, traditional learning methodologies can be seamlessly transformed into immersive extended reality (XR) experiences that captivate learners and drive value.

“At MindSpring, we are committed to revolutionizing the way learning happens through innovative strategies and cutting-edge technology,” said Amy Kensington, Chief Operations Officer at MindSpring. “Our partnership with InContext allows us to enhance our offerings by integrating 3D digital twin environments, providing retailers with immersive and interactive learning solutions that drive engagement and effectiveness. Together, we are creating a future where learning is relevant, dynamic, and impactful.”

About InContext Solutions

InContext is the global leader in 3D visual retail merchandising technology. Powered by ShopperMX, our virtual visualization platform for shopper insights, visual merchandising, retail execution and virtual commerce, empowers teams to visualize first in a digital twin of the retail store to maximize ROI and mitigate risk when bringing new ideas to market.

About MindSpring

MindSpring is an award-winning learning agency that designs, builds, and manages learning programs to drive business results. Their team works with top brands to engage, empower, and transform learners worldwide. They specialize in consulting, eLearning, video and animation, immersive technology, games and gamification, application development, and learning platforms. Creativity is at the heart of their approach, ensuring innovative and effective solutions. Their solutions are grounded in our deep expertise in learning science, ensuring that every strategy, experience, and technology they recommend is informed by the proven principles of how people learn best.

