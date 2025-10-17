In the Wake of Bristol Myers’ $1.5B Business Acquisition, LegalMatch.com Emphasizes the Need for Expert Legal Guidance in Mergers

LegalMatch Highlight Critical Legal Considerations in Major Business Mergers and Acquisitions

Following the recent $1.5 billion acquisition of privately held Orbital Therapeutics by Bristol Myers Squibb, LegalMatch.com draws attention to the legal risks tied to expanding a company’s portfolio through merger and acquisition.

This high-profile deal provides a tangible example of the logistical complexity as well as an opportunity to educate about the legal considerations that go with business acquisitions of any size.

Areas where an attorney is needed include, but are not limited to, the following:

Extensive Contract Negotiation & Review: Making sure the terms of the transaction align with the company’s goals and interests.

Due Diligence: A thorough evaluation of the transaction as a whole to mitigate risks related to liabilities, intellectual property, compliance, etc.

Deal Structuring: Determining the legal framework for the transaction.

Regulatory and Legal Compliance: Navigating all of the various regulations, antitrust laws, and intellectual property rights.

Post-Closing Integration: Managing the legal and operational complexities to effectively integrate the new entity.

“Engaging in a business acquisition can be a very lucrative step in a business’s road to exponential success. However, there are many legal steps along the way that can be overlooked if a legal professional is not involved. Legal counsel must be acquired to perform necessary review and construction of the transaction and all contracts when embarking on such a transition,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

Businesses planning an acquisition or similar transactions are wise to employ legal counsel to ensure these matters are handled effectively and appropriately.

LegalMatch.com , the nation’s most trusted attorney-client matching platform, can match a business owner with a business attorney who is experienced in acquisitions, for free. The platform also has an online Law Library with educational articles on business law, buying an existing business , and many other topics to help the reader make informed legal decisions.

