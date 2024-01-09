In Survey, 84% of Nursing Instructors Cite Lack of Simulation Facilities and Resources in Denial of Qualified Applicants

UbiSim to showcase immersive virtual reality (VR) simulation platform at IMSH Conference January 20-24 in San Diego









MONTREAL & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Results from a recent survey of 957 nursing instructors has shed light on the top challenges facing nursing programs around the globe, including a lack of simulation facilities and resources for nurse learners to develop critical clinical judgment and communication skills.

The 2023 Nursing Simulation Survey was conducted by UbiSim (www.ubisimvr.com), which created the world’s first immersive virtual reality (VR) training platform built specifically for nurses. UbiSim surveyed 1,276 nurse learners, instructors, simulation directors, and program administrators on the practical benefits of immersive VR technology in nurse training. Current UbiSim customers made up 92% of respondents, as the platform is already in use in 13 countries. The survey was conducted online during the period of November 7-28, 2023.

The survey subset of 957 self-identified nursing instructors revealed three particular areas of concern within their nurse training programs.

1. Disengaged learners and/or shorter attention spans present the most pressing challenge according to 34% of the cohort of nursing instructors.

With the rise of digital technology and instant gratification, people are facing increasing difficulty in maintaining focus during lectures and clinical training. Nurse educators must find innovative ways to capture learners’ attention and foster active engagement. More dynamic teaching methods using gamification, interactive simulations, and collaborative learning are potential solutions.

2. Training learners for high-acuity, low-occurrence events is a concern for 31% of the nursing instructors surveyed.

Developing critical judgment and communication skills in nurse learners is essential to improving Next Generation NCLEX nursing licensing examination scores. Realistic simulations and hands-on experiences in a safe learning environment can help nurse learners develop clinical reasoning, collaboration skills, and resilience to become adequately prepared for high-pressure, life-or-death situations.

3. Limited space to enroll students was cited by 31% of the nursing instructors surveyed.

The demand for nursing education exceeds the available capacity in many institutions. In fact, 84% of the nursing instructors surveyed affirmed their nursing program has denied acceptance to qualified applicants because of a lack of simulation facilities and resources. According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, nearly 78,200 qualified applications (not just applicants) were declined in 2022 due to “insufficient clinical placement sites, faculty, preceptors, and classroom space, as well as budget cuts.”

“Our survey results point out some key obstacles to ensuring the delivery of high-quality nursing education,” said UbiSim Lead Nurse Educator Christine Vogel, MSN, RN, CHSE, CHSOS. “Nursing programs around the world can leverage the benefits of immersive VR simulations to reduce the burden of purchasing and maintaining expensive simulation lab equipment. Virtual reality allows nursing programs to overcome limited access to hospitals and other clinical training sites, expand their enrollment capacity, and scale and standardize their simulation activities. Instructors can deliver an engaging curriculum that meets the growing demand for highly trained nursing professionals.”

UbiSim will participate in the International Meeting for Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) (https://imsh2024.org) to be held January 20-24, 2024 in San Diego, California. Visitors to booth #938 can see how UbiSim helps nurse learners prepare for the complexities of clinical practice. Register to attend or request a demonstration.

About UbiSim

UbiSim, a Labster product, is the leading immersive virtual reality (VR) training platform dedicated specifically to nursing. By combining evidence-based VR simulations with an intuitive, web-based authoring tool, UbiSim empowers faculty to customize and design simulations that are curated for their students’ learning objectives and align with Next Generation NCLEX test curriculum. With UbiSim, nurse educators can meet their learners precisely where they are, bridging the gap between traditional learning and the dynamic needs of today’s nursing students. UbiSim partners with 100-plus nursing institutions and hospitals in North America and Europe to advance the shared mission of addressing the nursing shortage by scaling high-quality nursing education. Founded in 2016, UbiSim was acquired by Labster (www.labster.com) in 2021. Visit www.ubisimvr.com.

