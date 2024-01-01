In March 2025 Elliptic Labs Launched on Seven Smartphone Models With Transsion and vivo

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualProximitySensor—Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over half a billion devices, is announcing the seven smartphone models that are shipping with its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ in March 2025. Transsion launched five models: the Tecno Camon 40, 40 Pro, and 40 Pro 5G and Infinix’s Note 50 and 50 Pro smartphones. vivo shipped two models: the vivo V50 Lite and V50 Lite 5G smartphones. For year-to-date 2025, Elliptic Labs has shipped its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform on a total of 11 smartphone models.





Along with the seven smartphone models announced in March 2025, Elliptic Labs also unveiled its AI Virtual Tap-to-Share Sensor™ at the Mobile World Congress 2025 show in Barcelona. The new AI Virtual Tap-to-Share Sensor enables seamless device-to-device sharing between iOS and Android smartphones—allowing users to share contact info, photos, and files with a simple tap. Notably, this technology works without requiring a pre-existing connection between the devices.

“In March 2025, Elliptic Labs maintained strong momentum in its smartphone business,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “We announced the shipping of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ with vivo and Transsion—two top-5 global smartphone makers—across seven smartphone models. In addition to shipping on these models, we also introduced a new product for the smartphone market: the AI Virtual Tap-to-Share Sensor. We’re excited about this innovation because it extends our AI Virtual Seamless Sensor to enable interoperability between smartphones, including iOS and Android. With the AI Virtual Tap-to-Share Sensor, you can share images, contact information, and files to another phone with a simple tap—even without a prior connection between the devices!”

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen’s touch functionality. This keeps the user’s ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ brings contextual intelligence to devices, enhancing user experiences. Our technology uses proprietary deep neural networks to create AI-powered Virtual Smart Sensors that improve personalization, privacy, and productivity.

Currently deployed in over 500 million devices, our platform works across all devices, operating systems, platforms, and applications. By utilizing system-level telemetry data to cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs), the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers the unrivaled capability to utilize output data from every available data source. This approach allows devices to better understand and respond to their environment, making technology more intuitive and user-friendly. At Elliptic Labs, we’re not just adapting to the future of technology – we’re actively shaping it. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of contextual intelligence, creating more intuitive and powerful experiences for users worldwide.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

