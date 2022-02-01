In High Demand: BARK Relaunches Weed-Inspired Dog Toys and Treats

Limited-edition “4/20” collection returns for the fifth year following sell-outs, re-sells and general hysteria for the products among dog parents

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BARK (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, is bringing back its cheeky 4/20-inspired dog toy and treats for the fifth year in a row. Holding the record for the most dog toy versions of bongs sold (not fact checked), BARK sets the green standard for pup paraphernalia in the industry.









BARK is now rolling out its 4/20-themed collection for new and current BarkBox and Super Chewer subscribers for a limited time. New customers can even receive their first box for just $4.20 when they sign up for a six- or 12-month subscription. BarkBox subscribers can expect to receive the original plush B-O-N-G-O and Apple of My High dog toys, which are filled with fluff and squeakers, while Super Chewer will satisfy tough chewers with more durable dog toys including the treat-dispensing Snack-Packed Bong dog toy and Munchie the Bear, who arrives in a 420mg SALIVA baggie. BARK is also offering additional cannabis-inspired products a la carte, including the Best Buds Bundle, featuring a tie-dye bandana and Foggy Green Giant dog toy, on barkshop.com and Crunchy Munchies Beef Liver Dog Food Topper, which has all the vibes (but no CBD or THC), on bark.co.

The first launch of the 4/20-themed dog toys in 2020 sent dog parents into a blaze, with BARK selling out of product in the first 24 hours and BARK’s Facebook ad with the toys garnering 5,000 comments in 10 hours.

“When we first launched 4/20 toys in 2020, there was instant excitement among dog parents, resulting in one of our biggest sales days ever – even surpassing the previous Black Friday with three times more sales,” said Dave Stangle, VP of Brand Marketing at BARK. “Four years later, these toys are still some of our top sellers, with a weed-inspired toy or treat for every kind of dog and playstyle. We love dreaming up ways to tap into cultural moments and people’s obsessions to reach even more dogs and dog parents.”

To learn more about and shop BARK’s 4/20 offerings, visit bark.co.

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog’s breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at BARK.co for more information.

