In a Year of 2.6 Million ‘I Dos,’ The Knot Magazine Winter Issue Celebrates the 2022 Wedding Boom with 27 Couples as Cover Stars and Real Wedding Stories from this Historic Year

The Knot Magazine Winter 2022 Issue Shares Love Stories from Real Couples, Highlights the Resilience and Evolution of Wedding Industry Professionals and Provides Relationship Wellness Advice from Top Experts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2.6 million weddings with over 200 million guests and 31 million wedding professionals hired. The year 2022 will forever be marked as the year of the wedding boom. Toasting the largest number of couples getting married in recent history, The Knot—an authority in wedding planning, advice and products—today reveals the Winter 2022 issue of The Knot Magazine. In a first for the publication, the cover features 27 real couples who wed this year. With an average of 7,123 US weddings per day in 2022, this special issue provides an in-depth review of weddings this year. It explores real love stories and insights from wedding professionals across the US, showcasing the evolution of the wedding landscape and how many professionals pivoted during such an unpredictable period. With demand for weddings at an all-time high, the Winter issue of The Knot Magazine also shares tips for to-be weds on how to navigate planning for those with upcoming nuptials.

“In an unprecedented year full of weddings and celebrations, we are excited to dedicate The Knot Magazine Winter 2022 issue to the 2.6 million couples that will get married this year, a number we haven’t seen in nearly 40 years,” said Lauren Kay, Executive Editor of The Knot. “2022 sets a new bar for the wedding industry as a whole. We chose this special issue to commemorate a monumental year of couples, spotlighting 27 of them on our cover, as well as guests and wedding industry professionals all gathering to celebrate love.”

As part of The Knot Wellness, a digital initiative by The Knot that provides couples with content across relationship, financial and mental health topics, the Winter issue spotlights relationship wellness in a special section titled “Let’s Talk About Love.” It highlights advice and insights from industry expert contributors including:

“The Key to a Lasting Love” sharing advice from clinical psychologists John and Julie Gottman, Ph.D., the married duo who cofounded the Gottman Institute, a leading relationship research group and therapist network.

“How to Maintain a Healthy Relationship” with expertise and tips from Meaghan Rice, PsyD, a licensed professional counselor and Kimberly Panganiban, a licensed marriage and family therapist certified with the Gottman Institute.

“3 Conversations I Wish I’d Had on My Honeymoon” with tips and insight from Eve Rodsky, New York Times bestselling author of Fair Play and the new Find Your Unicorn Space: Reclaim Your Creative Life in a Too-Busy World.

The Knot Magazine Winter issue also features industry experts weighing in on topics related to fashion, wellness, and beauty. Additionally, it includes these feature stories:

“The Boom & Beyond” highlights the faces of weddings in 2022, including the professionals who work tirelessly to bring these celebrations to life.

“Beauty Awards” features dozens of products, expertly tested by The Knot editors, to help you find the best of the best for your wedding beauty arsenal.

“The Ultimate Pre-Party 101,” a guide to prewedding celebrations that includes tips on when to host them and who to invite.

“Own The Night ” showcases wedding fashion inspired by glamorous night-luxe looks.

“Bucket-List Trips,” a roundup of six incredible vacations worth a splurge for your honeymoon.

The Knot Magazine Winter 2022 issue is available on newsstands nationwide beginning November 1, 2022. For more information on The Knot Wellness, visit www.theknot.com/wellness.

