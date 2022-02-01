Under s.99 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

RECALL OF ORB Funkee™ Animalz Axolotls Mega lot number 2152491A.

ORB™ Toys has sold or offered for sale a product described as ORB Funkee™ Animalz Axolotls Mega lot number 2152491A from October 2024 to present. The products are made of a soft, stretchable material and are filled with sand. Item model 17459 is a small two-colour ORB Funkee™ Axolotls, including blue/purple, teal/green and pink/red options. The lot code can be found on the bottom of the Axolotls.

The toy filling may contain fibrous asbestos in concentrations above trace amounts. Asbestos can cause adverse health issues if inhaled. The toys were offered for sale at Queen Books, Ardene, The Discovery Hut, Layay’s Hobby & Crafts, Kid’s Korner, Polka Dot Penguin Parties, Oceanside Entertainment, Golteez Novelties, Main Street, Fun and Games, The Swag Sister’s Toy Store, Sea Horse Trading Company, Vancouver Kidsbooks, Kit And Kaboodle, Wicked Stuff, Aunt Donkey’s Toys and Novelties, Great Things in Store, Great Wolf Lodge, The Granvville Island Toy Company, Great White Toys, Comics & Games, Buck of Two Plus, Klubhouse for Kids, Abel Mountain, Home Hardware Building Centre (Lloydminster), Angellina’s Toy Boutique, Once Upon A Child, Through the Looking Glass, Kaboodles, Spring Children, Pastimes, Kidding Around, Three Hills Books, Vancouver Kidsbooks, Emily’s Window Gift Shop, Treehouse Toy Co., Toymasters, Zippidy Zoom Toys, Beaver Hill Shell, Melonhead Corporation, The General, Jay’s Boutique, The Village Toys Shop, Creston Card & Stationary, The Rocking Horse, Treehouse Gift Shop, Treasure Island Toys, Splash Toy Shop, HHSVA McMaster Gift Shop, Big Smiles Kids’ Store and Super Thrifty Drugs Canada.

If you have one of the affected toys, follow the below instructions.

Step 1: Immediately cease using, distributing, or selling the toy. Do not cut, puncture, squeeze or attempt access the filling of the toy.

Step 2: Take two clear photos. One photo of the front of the toy and a second photo close-up of the stamped lot code. Place the toy into a heavy-duty plastic bag, place that inside a second heavy-duty plastic bag, and double-tape it securely. Store the double-bagged package in a safe area out of reach of children. Send us the photos using the form on our website (recall form) or by sending us an email at recall@orbtoys.com. Please be sure to include your name, phone number and mailing address. We will be in touch with you shortly with further instructions to return the bagged toy and initiate your refund.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has reasonable grounds to believe that this consumer product contains asbestos and that the product was illegally imported, sold or used contrary to section 4(c) of the Prohibition of Asbestos and Products Containing Asbestos Regulations (SOR/2018-196).

Therefore, pursuant to a Direction of the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change under section 99 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, The ORB Factory Limited will accept the return of ORB Funkee™ Animalz Axolotls Mega lot number 2152491A and will refund the purchase price and related shipment costs. All inquiries are to be made to: Michael Bianco, President

The ORB Factory Limited

225 Herring Cove Road, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, B3P 1L3

E: recall@orbtoys.com Telephone: 800-741-0089

SOURCE: The Orb Factory Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire