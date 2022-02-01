Importadora Karma Announced as Official Distributor of EAW Products in the Mexico Region

MEXICO CITY, APRIL 5, 2023 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®), a leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems and technologies for the professional audio systems market, announces its newest distributor: Importadora Karma SA de CV (IKA). As one of the leading providers of high-quality audio systems throughout the country, Importadora Karma is now offering EAW’s portable and integration solutions to customers in the Mexico region.

With 15 years of experience and seven branches throughout the country, Importadora Karma has long stood out in Mexico’s live events market for offering a wide variety of musical instruments as well as audio and lighting solutions. Now partnered with EAW, Importadora Karma further positions itself as one of the premier providers of professional audio systems and reinforces its commitment to supplying the best in live event audio and lighting.

“Our partnership with Importadora Karma is an exciting new venture for our brand,” says T.J. Smith, president of EAW. “Karma’s commitment to providing high-quality audio solutions and expertise in the market is inspiring, and we look forward to the opportunity to work together and help create outstanding live productions in Mexico.”

In addition to products, Importadora Karma is also committed to providing exceptional technical support. The company prides itself on being ready to meet any and all needs of its customers throughout Mexico. From the planning stage to final purchase, Importadora Karma is dedicated to providing the advice, support and solutions needed to make each production a success.

“We are very excited to become the official EAW distributor for the Mexico region,” says Martín Márquez, CEO of Importadora Karma SA de CV (IKA). “This partnership aligns perfectly with our goals as a company, allowing us to continue providing the best in professional audio systems to our customers. We are confident that this collaboration will be widely beneficial for both companies, and we are looking forward to seeing how we can grow together with EAW.”

For more information about Importadora Karma, visit: http://importadorakarma.com/.