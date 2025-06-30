IMPACT Community Capital Collaborates with Freddie Mac in its Third Private Placement Certification Swap Totaling $167.5M

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMPACT Community Capital LLC (“IMPACT”) completed a third Private Placement Participate Certification (“PC”) Swap with Freddie Mac, swapping 57 permanent mortgages totaling $167.5 million for Freddie Mac guaranteed Multi PCs.





All the properties involved in the transaction received financing through the 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and approximately 4,100 of the units financed are affordable to low-income residents, earning 60% or less of area median income (AMI). Additionally, of the properties in the portfolio, 26% are structured to serve aging populations, 37% disabled individuals, 19% transitional populations, and 4% special needs residents.

In 2019, IMPACT completed the first execution in Freddie Mac’s inaugural Private Placement PC swap program. Then, in 2021, IMPACT completed its second transaction under Freddie Mac’s Private Placement PC Swap program.

Andrew Zimmerman, IMPACT’s Managing Director, Investments notes, “IMPACT appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with Freddie Mac again through this unique program and to provide existing investors access to valuable liquidity.”

IMPACT Community Capital is an affordable multifamily housing debt investment manager with 25 years of sector specific experience. IMPACT has originated over $2.8 billion in affordable housing debt investments throughout the United States, financing 730 properties and creating or preserving over 60,000 units of affordable housing as of June 30, 2025.

