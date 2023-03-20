Immutable and Polygon Labs Partner to Create the New Home for Web3 Gaming

Leading gaming platform and leading blockchain protocol join forces to create the new home for gaming innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Immutable, the leading web3 gaming platform, and Polygon Labs, a development and growth team for top Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol, Polygon, today announce a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating the development and adoption of web3 gaming. Together, games building on Immutable and Polygon received close to $2 billion in investor funding in 2022, making this a partnership that is widely expected to have a significant positive impact on the multi-billion dollar gaming landscape.

As part of the industry-defining alliance, Immutable will power their best-in-class platform products with Polygon’s groundbreaking zero-knowledge technology to accelerate digital ownership for gamers worldwide. This alliance simplifies decision-making for game studios and developers, and provides a smart, safe choice for business leaders that accelerates time-to-market and gives them access to an ecosystem that will be one of the largest and most liquid for end users.

Still in its infancy, web3 gaming has been held back by a dearth of high-quality games and a lack of scalable, enterprise-grade platform tooling. The collaboration will make it easier for studios and developers to build high-quality games that support true asset ownership. At the core of this new relationship is the Immutable zkEVM, a new EVM-compatible zk-rollup powered by Polygon technology and with full Immutable platform support. Building on Immutable zkEVM with the Immutable Platform will make developing web3-enabled games faster, easier and less risky for large game studios and independent developers alike.

Widely touted as the holy grail of Ethereum scaling, Polygon’s zkEVM technology significantly lowers transaction processing times and fees, all the while remaining fully compatible with Ethereum and retaining its robust security model.

“By combining the #1 web3 gaming platform – currently serving hundreds of game studios and millions of players – with Polygon’s best-in-class zkEVM technology, we are building an Ethereum-centric gaming ecosystem that is poised to take web3 mainstream and bring digital ownership to millions of people around the world,” said Robbie Ferguson, Immutable President and Co-Founder. “Billions of dollars of skins are sold each year with no rights for players – we’re changing that so players are in control, and ownership is the expectation.”

Immutable and Polygon have both enjoyed significant growth over the last two years, driven in part by their close ties to the Ethereum community. Polygon Labs, a development and growth team for the decentralized Polygon protocol, in less than two years has built one of the world’s largest ecosystems for web3 gaming dApps, working with legendary studios and publishers like Square Enix, Neowiz, Midnight Society, Plai Labs, and Tilting Point, as well as esports teams and streamers like Cloud9 and Dr Disrespect. Polygon has experienced an enormous increase in usage with a 94% increase in activity from 2021 to 2022.

“Partnering with Immutable is a monumental step forward in our mission to empower developers and enable users to truly own their in-game assets. By leveraging Immutable’s top world-class gaming platform, game development becomes seamless, allowing for the creation of rich and unique gaming experiences” said Ryan Wyatt, President of Polygon Labs.

Well-known for being the first zk-rollup for NFTs on Ethereum, Immutable has experienced massive growth, with more than 140 new titles building on the existing platform, including the much anticipated Illuvium, brands such as GameStop, DC Comics, TikTok, Marvel, Warner Bros Discovery Sports, and IP from Disney and Star Wars through Ecomi. Last month it partnered with gaming giant Unity to provide millions of game developers seamless access to web3 gaming.

1. Immutable zkEVM presents game developers with additional options, and does not replace their Starkware-based solution, Immutable X.

About Immutable

Immutable is the global leader in web3 gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by offering the world’s best games and game development platform.

The Immutable gaming platform is the smartest, safest choice for web3 game developers and makes it easy to safely build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimized for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing quality or best practice. Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community for NFTs and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on Starkware technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable Games is a recognized leader and pioneer in web3 game development and publishing and is backed by a world-class team with a proven track record of success in bringing games to millions of players. Immutable Games pioneered the world’s first blockbuster NFT trading-card game, Gods Unchained, and is currently building a multiplayer mobile RPG called Guild of Guardians. In addition to delivering its own titles, Immutable Games also partners closely with leading games studios and 3rd party developers to build and launch successful decentralized games.

About Polygon Labs

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups and optimistic rollups), sidechains, hybrid chains, app-specific chains, enterprise chains, and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 220.8 million, over 1.18 million smart contracts created and 2.48 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading web3 in becoming carbon negative.

