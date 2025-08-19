Immutable and Koin Games Launch Project O: World’s first competitive TCG for mobile

SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Immutable and Koin Games today unveiled Project O, a groundbreaking competitive trading card game (TCG) built natively for mobile. Designed for players who thrive on strategy, high-stakes decisions, and deep collection mechanics with beloved characters in new worlds and settings, Project O aims to merge the thrill of traditional card battling with the accessibility and pace of mobile gaming.

“Project O is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in gaming, and I think players everywhere have been waiting for something like this,” said Robbie Ferguson, Co-founder & President of Immutable. “It represents a new generation of AAA Web2 games that seamlessly integrate digital ownership in a way that excites all gamers. One of Immutable’s first titles, Gods Unchained, was a TCG, so partnering with Koin Games to launch the world’s first competitive mobile TCG is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of.”

Featuring fast-paced 7–9 minute matches, simultaneous turns, a simple three-lane design, and 13-card decks, Project O offers strategic depth without sacrificing speed. The game’s unique original IP reimagines some of the world’s most iconic characters – from Winnie the Pooh and the Queen of Hearts to Robin and Boots – placing them in an entirely new universe, story, and lore.

At launch and beyond, Koin Games plans to make Project O the first mobile TCG with cross-IP potential, paving the way for future collaborations that expand its competitive and collectible appeal.

A Veteran Team with Proven Hits

The project is led by a team of seasoned game developers whose collective track record includes titles that have reached over 1 billion players and generated more than $5 billion in revenue – including Candy Crush, Apex Legends, Deer Hunter, EverQuest, and Microsoft Solitaire. Their sights are set on the booming midcore mobile market, which generated $11.7B in revenue across the top 15 games last year.

The First Gamified Digital Collector Platform

In addition to its competitive gameplay, Project O introduces the first gamified digital collector platform – bringing the thrill of physical TCG collecting to the digital world. Players will be able to:

Compete in collector-exclusive tournaments, and track their digital collectibles portfolio in the market

Acquire limited print runs, master sets, and ultra-rare graded cards

Engage in gamified collecting with loot boxes, experience digital ownership rights through the trading card marketplace and use pack battles

By blending the scarcity-driven economy of Pokémon with the digital rarity systems popularized by CS:GO, Project O is creating what Koin Games calls “the greatest digital TCG collector economy to date.”

To join the early access play test, click here: https://www.projecto.gg/

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in Web3 gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player. Founded in 2018 by brothers James and Robbie Ferguson, along with Alex Connolly, Immutable is building the infrastructure, platform, and growth solutions that empower developers to successfully launch and scale games. Immutable offers a full-stack gaming platform that includes Immutable Chain (a scalable Ethereum Layer 2 network), Immutable Passport (a gaming wallet and identity solution with over 5 million sign-ups), and Immutable Play (a growth and engagement platform designed to help games acquire and retain players).

Immutable supports some of the most successful Web3 games and is actively developing a title in partnership with one of the world’s leading video game companies, Ubisoft. With more than 650 well-funded games — the largest share in the market — and major backing from investors such as Bitkraft and King River Capital, Immutable is pioneering the future of player-owned economies and composable game assets.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and YouTube .

About Project O

Project O is a competitive mobile TCG that combines the strategy and collection depth of physical card games with the speed and accessibility of mobile play. Powered by Immutable, it gives players true ownership of their cards while delivering AAA gameplay designed to compete with top titles like Marvel Snap, Hearthstone, and Pokémon TCG Live.

About Koin Games

Koin Games is a team of multi-decade game industry veterans, entrepreneurs, and blockchain natives on a mission to show the world how to bridge the gap between traditional games and blockchain games. Blending years of blockchain experience with decades of award-winning game development experience, Koin Games brings a deep understanding of both traditional and web3 gaming audiences with a track record to show.

