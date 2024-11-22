IMMOTION WINS BEST VR AWARD FOR THE GREAT MIGRATION AT WCFF 2024

MONTERREY, Mexico, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IMMOTION, the global leader in immersive edutainment, received the Best Virtual Reality Award at the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival (WCFF) last month for The Great Migration, its groundbreaking 360º VR film experience.

“What their team accomplished with their intricate and non-intrusive camerawork was previously unseen by our judges.”

The WCFF annually awards the best in conservation filmmaking that spotlight global conservation advocacy.

In The Great Migration, IMMOTION immerses viewers into the incredible journey of over 2 million animals traveling between Tanzania’s Serengeti and Kenya’s Maasai Mara reserves as part of an annual phenomenon known as the Great Migration of East Africa. This journey is filled with predators preying on vulnerable herds that instinctually cross the treacherous Mara River each year.

IMMOTION’s team of VR filmmakers, led by Creative Director Ken Musen, captured breathtaking, immersive footage of the migration using custom-built 360º VR cameras within “rock-cams,” “croc-cams,” drones, and hot air balloons.

“We placed special VR cameras in places along the migration’s paths that no one has ever tried before,” said Musen. “The footage we captured was spectacular; for the first time in VR, you can see inside a herd of wildebeest as they struggle across the river or even come face-to-face with a hippo in the Mara.”

When up for consideration, the film’s production quality and craftsmanship were apparent from start to finish.

“After watching The Great Migration, the decision to award IMMOTION was instantly unanimous,” said Mauricio De La Maza, Interim CEO at the WCFF. “What their team accomplished with their intricate and non-intrusive camerawork was previously unseen by our judges.”

This award adds to the acclaim the film has received since debuting at the Association of Zoos and Aqaurium’s Mid-Year conference in March.

“The reaction from our partners and viewers has been astounding,” said Rod Findley, President and CEO of IMMOTION. “We are honored to receive this award from the WCFF as our missions align on advocating for global wildlife conservation education.”

The Great Migration is the most powerful film in IMMOTION’s growing library, including new immersive content slated for next year.

About IMMOTION

IMMOTION offers dynamic, motion-based virtual reality experiences, featuring live-action and animated educational content guided by marine biologists, wildlife experts, and conservation organizations such as the Marine Megafauna Foundation, Bimini Shark Lab, and the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. With over 100 locations worldwide and more than 2M unique annual users, IMMOTION helps leading zoos, aquariums, museums, and science centers generate ancillary revenue through award-winning, on-mission immersive attractions while reinforcing the impact of their education and conservation programs.

About WCFF

The Wildlife Conservation Film Festival aims to inform, engage, and inspire audiences about the utmost need and importance of protecting global biodiversity through its annual film festivals in New York, Los Angeles, and Monterrey, Mexico.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immotion-wins-best-vr-award-for-the-great-migration-at-wcff-2024-302313936.html

SOURCE Immotion