Immotion Announces Premiere of New VR Experience: Dinosaur: Evolution, Launching July 2025

Immersive storytelling brings the prehistoric world to life in stunning virtual reality

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Immotion, the global leader in immersive edutainment, is excited to announce the premiere of its latest virtual reality experience, Dinosaur: Evolution, debuting July 2025.

Responding to increasing demand for immersive experiences, this new release expands Immotion’s reach in museums and science centers, while reinforcing its leadership in the zoo and aquarium space. It reflects the company’s continued commitment to fusing state-of-the-art technology with powerful, educational storytelling.

Dinosaur: Evolution transports audiences 65 million years into the past, deep into the Hell Creek Formation at the end of the Cretaceous Period. Viewers will witness the rise—and dramatic fall—of Earth’s most legendary creatures through breathtaking visuals and scientifically grounded storytelling.

“Our goal with Dinosaur: Evolution goes beyond delivering an unforgettable experience,” said Rod Findley, President & CEO of Immotion. “This marks a strategic move into new educational institutions. We’re blending science and spectacle to create engaging content that supports the missions of science museums and centers—where curiosity meets credibility.”

The experience was created in collaboration with leading paleontologists, including Dr. Phillip Manning (University of Manchester; Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi), who also narrates the film. This ensures that every detail—from feathered Dakota raptors to the towering Tyrannosaurus rex—is rooted in the latest scientific research.

Immotion is proud to partner with institutions like the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, a recognized leader in delivering dynamic science-based programming to the public. “We’re excited to explore how this new experience can complement our mission of inspiring curiosity and understanding of the natural world,” said Julia Spalding-Beegles, Director of Experiences & Partnerships at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. “Immotion’s ability to merge educational content with immersive storytelling opens up exciting possibilities for science engagement.”

More than just a visual thrill, Dinosaur: Evolution delivers meaningful educational value. It prompts viewers to reflect on evolution, extinction, and our connection of life on Earth–drawing timely parallels to modern climate challenges. You may view the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/1097701935

Immotion’s award-winning VR experiences are now featured in over 125 locations worldwide. Dinosaur: Evolution is the latest step in the company’s mission to deliver immersive, educational, and revenue-generating attractions for the visitor attractions industry.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immotion-announces-premiere-of-new-vr-experience-dinosaur-evolution-launching-july-2025-302495274.html

SOURCE Immotion