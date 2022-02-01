IMDb Announces the Most Anticipated Movies and Series of 2023

IMDbPro data on the page views of the hundreds of millions of IMDb customers shows Barbie is the most anticipated movie of 2023; The Last of Us is the most anticipated TV and streaming series in the new year

IMDb Most Anticipated Movies of 2023*

*Among the movies with planned releases in 2023, these 10 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide in 2022. This exclusive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist, and get alerts when they become available.

IMDb Most Anticipated New Series of 2023*

*The 10 new TV shows and limited series that will premiere in 2023 and consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro proprietary weekly TV rankings throughout 2022. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist, and get alerts when they become available.

“IMDb customers are eagerly anticipating tales of iconic childhood characters like Barbie, Ariel, and Winnie-the-Pooh, as well as new storylines from popular video game franchises Mario, and The Last of Us,” said Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer. “What a lineup of incredible titles coming in 2023 for entertainment fans to start loading onto their IMDb Watchlists.”

