IMAX® to Show Latest Innovations in Streaming Technology at NAB 2024

Advanced Optimization and Monitoring Tools Ensure Quality while Reducing Delivery Costs

Kitchener, ON, February 21, 2024 – IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) is set to unveil its latest advancements in streaming optimization and monitoring software at NAB 2024, booth W1529. These software tools use VisionScience™ – IMAX’s Emmy®-award winning technology that successfully maps the human visual system – to create proficiencies that represent a significant leap in streaming efficiency while maintaining exceptional visual quality.

Featured demos include:

StreamSmart™: This innovative orchestration platform seamlessly integrates with existing workflows – using IMAX’s VisionScience technology to preserve video quality while further reducing file sizes on top of existing optimization methods – to ensure quality and cut costs.

StreamAware™: IMAX's StreamAware software utilizes AI to monitor every pixel, ensuring pristine video streams and quality assurance for live and VOD content.



“IMAX’s technology has a long legacy of driving awe-inspiring experiences, and we continue to develop transformative products with our Streaming and Consumer Technology business,” said Vikram Arumilli, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Streaming and Consumer Technology, IMAX. “We’ve advanced our groundbreaking enterprise software products, StreamSmart and StreamAware, to meet increasing market demand and help streaming platforms deliver premium quality content for less – and without compromise.”

NAB attendees can also see the latest advances of IMAX Enhanced technology on Disney+. In addition to the expanded aspect ratio offering up to 26% more picture, IMAX Enhanced is also expanding to include IMAX Signature sound by DTS on certified devices to enable an elevated end-to-end experience specially calibrated to provide fans at home with IMAX-quality picture and sound.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX’s network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2023, there were 1,731 IMAX systems (1,651 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970.”

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVE™, and IMAX Enhanced® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

