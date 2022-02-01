ImagineAR Signs 3 Year License Agreement worth $203,000 with AI Company to Deliver GenAI Interactive AR Hologram Client Experiences

Vancouver, British Columbia and Erie, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – March 4, 2024) – ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF), a mobile Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, brands, and businesses to generate their own dynamic mobile phone AR campaigns, is pleased to announce that it signed a three year SDK platform license agreement with S3iai, an AI company with a binding LOI partnership with Star Navigation Systems Group, to deliver immersive AR experiences integrated with proprietary GenAI interactions for a client project. The total value for this license agreement is $203,397.

“We have stated that one of our key corporate goals for 2024 was to integrate our patented global AR self-publishing platform with proprietary LLM (Large Language Model) interactive platforms,” said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR. “With this new multi-year agreement, I expect it to be the transition to the next generation of AR solutions fully immersive with GenAI.”

About S3iai

S3iai uses advanced AI technologies to create and apply the Machine Learning Service Stack (ML stack) for client solutions. ML tech stacks are applied across different industries and areas to enhance decision-making based on data, automate tasks, boost efficiency, and extract valuable insights.

S3iai assists clients throughout their transformation journey, from devising AI strategies to constructing and executing GenAI solutions that elevate productivity and substantially impact clients. More information available on the S3iai website.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables sports teams and businesses of any size to create and implement dynamic mobile AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers point their mobile devices at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks, and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please email info@imaginear.com, or visit www.imagineAR.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Imagine AR management. Although Imagine AR believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Imagine AR can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Imagine AR disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

