ImagineAR Provides Shareholders with Spring 2024 – Corporate Update

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports team, businesses, and organizations to dynamically create mobile phone AR campaigns without a technical background, is pleased to provide investors with its Spring 2024 corporate update.

2024 Spring Highlights

ImagineAR Engages in Intensive Discussions with Prominent Legal Firms to Strategize Patent Portfolio Licensing and Vigorous Enforcement

ImagineAR places strategic emphasis on unlocking the value of its patent portfolio in 2024, positioning it as a pivotal corporate priority. Based on the ongoing and intensive discussions with prominent legal firms, the company is highly optimistic in securing a significant legal counsel retainer agreement in the near future.

Three Year $203,000 SDK License Agreement with AI Company to Deliver GenAI Interactive AR Hologram Client Experiences

Set to revolutionize training methodologies, this advanced solution marks the company’s debut in merging Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Augmented Reality (AR) to create an immersive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) training platform for the Global Aviation Industry.

Scheduled to be the flagship product, this breakthrough offering seamlessly integrates GenAI technology with AR, empowering users with instantaneous voice and text interactions directly on their mobile devices.

First UK Professional Soccer Client, Queens Park Rangers (QPR) Football Club, Successfully Launched Integrated AR Player Holograms within their team mobile app in February 2024.

QPR fans enjoyed taking videos and photos with their favorite players from their QPR mobile app. This was the first UK Professional Soccer team to integrate the ImagineAR SDK into their mobile app developed and supported by mobile app developer Urban Zoo. The Company hopes to leverage this implementation to market the SDK platform to other UK clubs.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) has developed an “AR-as-a-Service” platform that enables sports teams and organizations of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode SDK.

