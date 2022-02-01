ImagineAR Fortifies USA Patent Protection with Strategic Partnership

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 10, 2024) – ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF), a pioneering force in the Augmented Reality (AR) industry, is proud to announce that it has retained global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP to serve as ImagineAR’s legal counsel in matters concerning ImagineAR’s expansive patent portfolio, including the enforcement of rights against any infringement and the protection of the company’s proprietary AR technologies. Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, has a recognized patent management and litigation practice, and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500.

This collaboration solidifies ImagineAR’s commitment to robustly safeguarding and maximizing the value of its cutting-edge patent portfolio and underscores ImagineAR’s unwavering dedication to defending its intellectual property as it continues to revolutionize the AR landscape.

“ImagineAR stands at the forefront of the augmented reality revolution, driven by a relentless pursuit of innovation. As our technology continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, protecting our intellectual property is paramount,” said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR. “By partnering with Greenberg Traurig, a world leader in intellectual property law (https://www.gtlaw.com/en/capabilities/litigation/intellectual-property-litigation), we are ensuring that our patents are not only protected but also leveraged to their fullest potential. This strategic alliance enables us to remain laser-focused on delivering world-class AR solutions to our global clientele.”

This strategic partnership marks a pivotal milestone in ImagineAR’s journey to fortify its intellectual property rights, ensuring that its innovations continue to lead the AR industry forward.

Convertible Note Financing

Further to the press release of August 30, 2024, the Company is pleased to announce that the first tranche of the convertible note financing in the amount of $125,000 has closed. All securities issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables sports teams and businesses of any size to create and implement dynamic mobile AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers point their mobile devices at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks, and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please email info@imaginear.com, or visit www.imagineAR.com.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

We encourage you to do your own due diligence and ask your broker if Imagine AR Inc. (cse: IP) is suitable for your particular investment portfolio*. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Imagine AR management. Although Imagine AR believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Imagine AR can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Imagine AR disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222755