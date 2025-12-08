ImagineAR Announces Termination of Agreements for Niagara Immersive Center Project

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 8, 2025) – ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (“ImagineAR” or the “Company”) announces that it has received formal written notice from 1000005450 Ontario Inc. regarding the termination of the Design and Project Installation Agreement (“DPIA”) and the Master Services Agreement (“MSA”) associated with the planned Niagara Immersive Center project. The termination is effective immediately.

According to the notice received, the Owner/Customer determined that current economic and market conditions have rendered the project not viable at this time. As outlined in the termination letter, heightened economic uncertainty within Canada, increased financing risk, and tariff-related cross-border cost pressures were cited as materially impacting project feasibility. The Owner/Customer emphasized that the termination decision is not reflective of the capabilities, technology, or professionalism of ImagineAR.

No installation or development work had commenced under the agreements, and therefore both the DPIA and MSA have been terminated in full. The notice further states that, should economic conditions materially improve in the future — including stabilization of financing markets and easing of tariff-related cost pressures — the Owner/Customer may, at its sole discretion, consider re-engaging in discussions regarding a future immersive experience project. The termination letter expressly notes that no expectation, reliance, or commitment should be inferred from this possibility.

Any previously paid non-refundable deposit will be credited toward a potential future engagement, subject to negotiation and execution of a new written agreement.

ImagineAR confirms that no outstanding obligations remain under the terminated agreements.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (FSE: GMS1) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR immersive campaigns with no programming or technology experience. FameDays, wholly owned subsidiary, is a leading-edge developer of immersive entertainment centers, integrating AR/ AI and interactive technology to create fully immersive, high-impact experiences. The large-scale venues redefine storytelling by blending pre-rendered visuals, augmented reality overlays, and real-time interactivity, offering audiences a next-generation entertainment experience with limitless creative possibilities.

For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please email info@imaginear.com, or visit www.imagineAR.com.

