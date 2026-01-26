Imagica EMS Grades the CITIZEN ATTESA Commercial in DaVinci Resolve Studio

ACES 2.0 workflow between Imagica EMS andIMAGICA Lab. brings lifelike light to a full CG production.

Fremont, CA, USA – Monday, January 26, 2026 – Blackmagic Design today announced that DaVinci Resolve Studio and DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel were used for the color grading of the full CG commercial for CITIZEN ATTESA, a brand of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. The grading was handled by Yoichi Ishikawa of Imagica Entertainment Media Services, Inc. (Imagica EMS).

The commercial was produced in collaboration with IMAGICA Lab., a company within the same group. IMAGICA Lab., handled the CG production, while Imagica EMS was responsible for the grading. As the project required precise tone control, the team built a workflow based on ACES 2.0, the latest color management standard.

“We created the CG assets in ACES 1.2. Although it is common to move into online editing in SDR or Rec.709 afterwards, we wanted to take advantage of the greatly improved dynamic range and color fidelity of ACES 2.0 to achieve the clarity and realistic lighting this project required,” said Yusaku Yasuda, VFX artist at IMAGICA Lab. and supervisor of the CG production.

“DaVinci Resolve 20 supports the new ACES 2.0 standard, so Yasuda and I conducted tests to ensure that CG materials created in ACES 1.2 would remain consistent and not produce any color artifacts when graded in an ACES 2.0 environment. Since the entire project was CG, the client asked for a look that was as realistic as possible, while also incorporating a filmic feel,” said colorist Ishikawa.

“The first half of the commercial has a near monotone look, so I shifted the highlights slightly toward yellow to bring out a touch of color. To give the CG imagery a more photographed feel, I also added subtle grain using DaVinci Resolve’s Film Look Creator,” said Ishikawa.

“In the scene where light enters from darkness and gradually intensifies, I added animation to the highlights and adjusted key output to emphasize the changes in light. For the close up of the astronaut’s arm, I used Power Windows to enhance the directionality of the lighting and shadows.”

For the final shot, the background and the wristwatch—the featured product—were graded separately. The key for the watch was composited in DaVinci Resolve to create an effect where the light strikes and makes it gleam.

“With the combination of DaVinci Resolve 20 and ACES 2.0, we were able to bring lifelike lighting to the CG imagery. Although the project is entirely CG, it truly demonstrates the importance of color grading,” Ishikawa concluded.

