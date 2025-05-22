Ilmor and GM Marine Return to the Detroit Grand Prix After Desert Storm and SuperCat Fest West

Ilmor and GM Marine are making their highly anticipated return to Detroit’s iconic riverfront for the 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, following high-profile appearances at Desert Storm and SuperCat Fest West in Arizona. The Ilmor and GM Marine Dock Experience will once again offer race fans a unique chance to engage with cutting-edge marine engineering and high-performance technology as part of the 2025 race festivities.

Taking place on the Detroit riverfront at the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority (DWCPA), the Ilmor Dock Experience will feature an impressive collection of boats powered by Ilmor’s industry-leading marine engines, including a stunning Ilmor-powered Formula 350 CBR on display-an elite melding of power and luxury.

Attendees will also get an up-close look at top models from MasterCraft, including the X24, XStar, and XT23, each powered by Ilmor’s class-leading marine engines, showcasing the advanced power, precision, and innovation that define both Ilmor and GM Marine’s state-of-the-art technology.

Live race coverage will once again be broadcast on a large LED screen facing south toward the river for those watching from the water, and also allows attendees to enjoy the race from the Ilmor Dock Experience, enhancing their connection to the Grand Prix while taking in the view of the Detroit River and skyline.

Race weekend activities will kick off on Friday, May 30, 2025 with the grand finale occurring on Sunday, June 1, when the winner is crowned. Media and journalists are invited to visit the Ilmor and GM Marine Dock Experience throughout the weekend, where they will have the opportunity to explore the latest innovations in marine technology and enjoy a guided tour of the space amidst the backdrop of the Detroit skyline and the Grand Prix track.

About Ilmor

Ilmor is a global leader in high-performance racing engines and premium marine propulsion systems focusing on motorsports and advanced engineering solutions. With decades of engineering expertise, Ilmor is committed to delivering cutting-edge performance, precision, and reliability on the water.

For more information about Ilmor, visit www.ilmor.com/Marine .

About GM Marine

GM Marine, a subsidiary of General Motors, specializes in high-performance marine propulsion systems. By leveraging GM’s proven automotive engineering, GM Marine brings innovation, efficiency, and power to the marine industry.

For more information about GM Marine, visit Marine Application GM Engines | GM Powered Solutions .

Contact Information

Kellie McCormick

Prodio

kellie@prodioco.com

SOURCE: Ilmor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire