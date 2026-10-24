IKON Presents Builds 2026 Momentum with Record-Setting Stadium Demand and Landmark Las Vegas Events

Independent live entertainment company expands across stadium touring, nightlife, residencies and festival programming as YE Live draws 500,000+ fans to Houston’s Ticketmaster queue and Cardi B’s sold-out Park MGM afterparty sets an MGM nightlife benchmark

IKON Presents is closing out a landmark year of live entertainment growth, pairing record-setting stadium demand with high-profile nightlife, residency and festival programming as the independent company continues to expand its footprint across major U.S. markets.

The latest milestone came in Las Vegas, where Cardi B hosted and performed at her official iHeartRadio Music Festival afterparty at On The Record inside Park MGM on September 18. The sold-out event was confirmed by organizers as the highest-grossing nightlife event in MGM history. Floyd Mayweather, Big Boy, K Camp, DJ Fresh, Bud Carrington and other celebrity guests were in attendance.

The Las Vegas result follows significant demand surrounding YE Live, the independently promoted stadium run supported by IKON Presents. During the September 9 Houston presale, more than 500,000 fans entered the Ticketmaster queue for the October 31 performance, the fourth-highest queue in Ticketmaster history. More than 150,000 tickets were sold during the Houston presale period.

The current YE Live U.S. schedule includes October 31 in Houston, November 7 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and November 21 at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix. Tour organizers say the broader live run has surpassed one million fans in cumulative attendance worldwide.

AN INDEPENDENT LIVE ENTERTAINMENT MODEL AT SCALE

Together, the YE stadium run and Cardi B’s record-setting Las Vegas event illustrate the range of IKON Presents’ operating model: from large-scale stadium touring and ticketing demand to premium nightlife, venue partnerships and artist-led cultural events.

IKON Presents’ work on YE Live is being executed through an independent touring structure outside the traditional major-promoter model. The approach requires coordination across venues, ticketing, market partnerships, production, security, staffing, transportation and audience operations while allowing artists and their partners to take a more active role in how live markets are developed and executed.

The company is also extending its 2026 calendar through additional programming, including the upcoming Strong Music Festival featuring Yeat and Legends of Gospel: Vegas Residency, featuring The Clark Sisters, Deitrick Haddon and Fred Hammond at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on October 8, 9 and 11.

BUILDING A BROADER LIVE ENTERTAINMENT PLATFORM

For IKON Presents, the recent milestones reflect a broader strategy centered on scalable live experiences across multiple venue formats and entertainment categories.

Since its founding in 2018, the Las Vegas-based company says it has produced more than 200 events and entertained more than one million fans, with a portfolio spanning theaters, multi-night residencies, arenas, stadiums and nightlife.

IKON Presents has produced events with artists including YE, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Don Toliver and Snoop Dogg, and has worked alongside industry partners including AEG Presents, Ticketmaster and MGM.

As the company moves into its next phase, IKON Presents is focused on expanding its national live-event footprint, deepening venue and market relationships, developing repeatable touring and residency opportunities, and building an independent platform capable of operating across concerts, festivals, nightlife and large-scale artist experiences.

The combination of demonstrated consumer demand, experience across multiple venue formats and an expanding calendar positions IKON Presents to continue developing new artist, venue, brand and strategic business relationships as it enters 2027.

For more information, visit ikonpresents.com and follow @ikonpresents.

Email: dominique@ikonpresents.com

Contact Info

Name: Dominique Simpson

Email: Send Email

Organization: IKON Presents

Website: https://www.ikonpresents.com/

SOURCE: IKON Presents

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire