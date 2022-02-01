Ignoring Vehicle Infotainment System Problems Will Not Make Them Go Away, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vehicle infotainment accounts for 25% of all multimedia problems for a third consecutive year, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study,SM released today. This year’s study shows problems are at an all-time high, with nine of 10 problems being design-related. The top problem is connectivity issues with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.





“Design problems seem to be getting challenging to solve for car manufacturers,” said Ashley Edgar, senior director of global automotive supplier benchmarking and alternative mobility at J.D. Power. “Consumers are looking for intuitive systems that are simple and not too distracting from the road. The challenge to OEMs and suppliers is translating those consumer expectations into design and functionality. By meeting customer needs, both quality and satisfaction will increase.”

The highest-ranked vehicles in each segment are:

Midsize/Large: Dodge Charger

Midsize/Large Premium: Chevrolet Corvette

Small/Compact: Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks and Nissan Rogue in a three-way tie

, and in a three-way tie Small/Compact Premium: Mercedes-Benz CLA

The 2023 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 93,380 purchasers and lessees of new 2023 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through May 2023.

