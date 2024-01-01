iFFALCON Brings Its Art-Forward, High-Performance Smart TV to U.S. Homes

iFFALCON Launches Bezel-Less Premium Smart TV Backed by a Global TV Leader

New York, NY

iFFALCON, a brand powered by one of the world’s top television manufacturers and an official Worldwide Olympic Partner, is bringing its newest Mural TV to North American households. Combining high performance with refined aesthetics, the iFFALCON Mural TV introduces a new vision for design-driven home entertainment.

Inspired by the elegance of wall-mounted artwork, the Mural TV features an ultra-slim, bezel-less frame and a flush-to-wall profile that integrates effortlessly into contemporary interiors. With its hidden wiring and refined silhouette, it disappears into the background when not in use and becomes a statement piece when watching vibrant video.

Art Mode is central to the experience, serving as a curated feature that turns the television into a digital canvas. Whether showcasing classical masterpieces, generative art using its AI engine, or beloved personal photos, the Mural TV enhances living rooms, bedrooms, and creative spaces, elevating ambient design while remaining true to its entertainment roots.

Already a standout success in several international markets, iFFALCON has built a strong reputation for delivering premium smart TV experiences at accessible price points. The brand is recognized for merging award-winning industrial design with high-spec performance, making it a popular choice among consumers internationally.

The Mural TV reproduces over a billion vibrant colors with exceptional clarity. It has a 4K UHD display and a 93% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. A 144Hz refresh rate and Game Master Mode deliver responsive, low-latency performance optimized for sports, gaming, and movies. Dolby Vision IQ adapts to ambient lighting conditions, while Dolby Atmos enables immersive surround sound for an elevated home theater experience.

Powered by Google TV, the Mural TV offers access to various streaming platforms, smart home integration, and personalized content recommendations. Hands-free control via Google Assistant enhances user convenience.

The device includes built-in technology for eye comfort across all age groups. Its low blue light and flicker-free capabilities reduce eye strain during extended viewing.

The iFFALCON Mural TV officially launched in the U.S. ahead of Prime Day 2025, supported by a nationwide discount campaign. This rollout marks iFFALCON’s expansion and ambition to deliver affordable next-generation home entertainment experiences to discerning American households.

About iFFALCON

iFFALCON is a sub-brand of one of the world’s top 2 TV brands, delivering high-performance smart TVs that balance cutting-edge technology and affordability. As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, the brand is committed to inspiring global audiences by combining performance-driven, accessible innovation backed by decades of display expertise. As a pioneer in the TV industry, iFFALCON is exploring the smart display sector and redefining what TV can be by developing TVs and their peripheral products specifically for younger generations. With its youthful spirit of freedom and pioneering innovation, iFFALCON stands out among the new wave of technology and consumer brands.