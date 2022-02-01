IDIQ’s Credit & Debt Launches New Mobile App Experience

— New personal finance application designed to empower individuals to take control of their money and reach personal financial goals with access to free financial coaching —

TEMECULA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credit & Debt®, an IDIQ® company, announced the launch of its new mobile application today. The Credit & Debt app is designed to empower individuals to make smarter money decisions and reach personal financial goals using proprietary technology. It offers world-class, personalized expertise and tools to help users analyze their finances and connect with a live financial coach. This unique approach encourages users to pay off debt faster and provides resources to build credit quicker.

The coaching offered through both the app and the website is entirely free for users and provides personal advice about a variety of money matters. Users can discuss debt resolution or credit improvement strategies and understand their options for professional debt and credit services. Live coaching empowers decision-making and matches individuals’ needs to vetted financial solutions and delivers ongoing support. For those who want to take their financial planning to the next level, a premium coaching option is in the works that will provide a more comprehensive and personalized experience.

“There is no better time than now to get your finances on track. We are excited to help consumers do that with our new Credit & Debt app,” said Jeff Mandel, CEO of Credit & Debt and IDIQ president of monetization and emerging markets.

Mandel said, “One of the key differentiators from other money management apps is Credit & Debt users have access to free financial coaching from a real, live person. Understanding how to make your credit and debt work for you to achieve your financial goals is complex and self-help only goes so far.”

The new app also features the Credit & Debt Money Sensei™ technology with personalized tips to understand users’ finances and help empower them to make better money moves. With real-time push notifications for spending alerts, users can be aware of any concerning transactions or spending habits.

Other Credit & Debt app features include:

Proactive insights to stay on top of financial spending and balances with overdraft warnings and large transaction notifications.

Debt payoff simulator for visibility into how to quickly pay off debt by paying more than the minimum owed.

Snapshot of user spending habits by tracking income versus expenses over a 90-day period and automatically categorizing transactions.

View of monthly expenses to determine where overspending is occurring compared to the national average by category.

Marketplace accessibility to explore personal offers from vetted Credit & Debt partners for personalized financial products and services.

“We are excited to offer the Credit & Debt app as another tool for financial wellness,” said Scott Hermann, CEO of IDIQ. “Having access to the app, along with the financial education and coaching Credit & Debt provides, helps move forward the IDIQ mission of educating and empowering consumers in their financial journeys.”

The Credit & Debt app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Credit & Debt has provided its Money Sensei web-based technology for many years prior to launching its app. Money Sensei is part of the Credit & Debt suite of financial services to provide education, manage debt, monitor credit, find loans and credit cards and more. For more information, visit www.creditanddebt.org.

About IDIQ:



IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring. With the flagship IdentityIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands, the company delivers credit report information, education, and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.IDIQ.com.

Contacts

Kristin Austin



Public Relations, IDIQ



951.397.7595



[email protected]