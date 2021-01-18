Idera, Inc. Acquires apilayer

Adding Leader in Cloud-Based API Products to Growing Developer Tools Portfolio

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#API–Idera, Inc., parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, today announced the acquisition of apilayer Data Products GmbH, a leading provider of off-the-shelf, cloud-based API products. apilayer will join Idera’s Developer Tools business unit that includes Embarcadero, LANSA, Sencha, Whole Tomato, Froala and FusionCharts.

apilayer is the leading provider of off-the-shelf, cloud-based API products built to help developers and businesses around the world operate quickly and effectively in various industries. The company’s products include APIs for IP geolocation (ipstack), weather forecasts (weatherstack), financial markets (marketstack), currencies (currencylayer, fixer), flight tracking (aviationstack) and more.

Today, organizations of all sizes struggle to support complex digital transformations and exploding demand for connectivity and real-time data. apilayer addresses this demand with highly reliable, scalable, outsourced APIs that can be configured fast and require minimal maintenance. apilayer’s products serve more than 500,000 customers ranging from individual developers and startups to large enterprises, including Amazon, Apple, Slack, Airbnb, Uber, Facebook, Zendesk and many others.

“apilayer has built a diversified product portfolio with many popular brands, all united by common positioning as reliable, easy-to-use, and low-cost solutions for API connectivity,” said Atanas Popov, Idera’s general manager of Developer Tools. “This acquisition expands Idera’s developer reach into a large and fast-growing segment, and serves as a platform for continued expansion of Idera’s API management and tool capabilities.”

“APIs play an integral role in nearly every modern organization, and apilayer offers a growing range of data-driven services that customers love for their simplicity and performance,” said Paul Zehetmayr, CEO and Co-Founder of apilayer. ”With apilayer joining the Idera family, we see great potential to expand its reach globally and establish an ecosystem to be leveraged by developers in virtually any industry.”

To learn more about apilayer, visit: https://apilayer.com/

PEAK Technology Partners served as the exclusive M&A advisor to apilayer.

About Idera, Inc.

Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions—Database Tools, Developer Tools, and Testing Tools—with products evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world’s largest healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology companies. To learn more, visit: https://www.ideracorp.com/.

About apilayer Data Products GmbH

Founded by brothers Julian and Paul Zehetmayr in Vienna, apilayer is used by the world’s most innovative companies to gain efficiency by automating data connectivity using straightforward API interfaces. The apilayer team has made it their core mission to rethink how business processes are integrated and to build data-driven tools for developers that allow high levels of automation.



