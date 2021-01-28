IDC MarketScape Positions VMware as a Leader in Three End-User Computing Vendor Assessments

VMware Positioned As A Leader in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Software, UEM Software for Apple Devices, and UEM Software for Ruggedized/IoT Deployments

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced it has been positioned as a leader in three recent IDC MarketScape reports related to the End-User Computing (EUC) space:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46957820, January 2021)

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46965620, January 2021)

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Deployment 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46957920, January 2021)

The evaluated solution, VMware Workspace ONE, enables customers to manage and better secure all endpoints (including desktops) running any OS (including Windows 10, macOS, and Chrome OS) and any app, across diverse use cases, all from an integrated digital workspace platform.

The UEM vendor assessment report states, “As a UEM platform, Workspace ONE covers a broad range of device types (from major end-user device platforms to more specialized IoT and ruggedized endpoints). The company has also made a concerted effort to expand its traditional mobile installed base to more Windows and Mac devices, with specific focus on helping legacy-managed Windows 10 devices move to modern or a co-management state.”

In reference to its zero trust security capabilities, the report continues, “In 2020, Workspace ONE broadened its scope extensively into security. With the Carbon Black technology, VMware has integrated anomaly detection alerting into the platform, where user behaviors that deviate from baseline normal measurements can be flagged (via the Carbon Black AI technology) for deeper inspection by IT or security teams. Security functionality has also been extended to support more home/remote use cases with Workspace ONE Tunnel, which turns anomaly detection capabilities into a continuous authentication/verification function, quarantining or blocking users based on detected anomalies or conditions of the end-user device state not deemed secure enough.”

Finally, in reference to Workspace ONE’s support for macOS and rugged/IoT deployments, the IDC MarketScape states, “VMware has expanded its capabilities around macOS management support, with extensive support for Mac management features such as agent-based management, advanced scripting functions, OS and third-party app patching, and device and software inventorying of Macs…VMware continues to offer strong support for frontline, IoT, and ruggedized device use cases with Workspace ONE, including support for Apple devices in these roles…”

Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware, commented, “We are proud of what we have built in our Workspace ONE platform. As employees shifted to working exclusively outside of a corporate network last year, our customers depended on the platform to manage, better secure and remotely support a variety of devices spanning multiple operating systems. Workspace ONE is uniquely positioned to help IT support a fully distributed workforce, as recognized by today’s leading analysts.”

To access an excerpt of the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2021 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US46957820, January 2021) report, click here. An excerpt of the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US46965620, January 2021) report is available here. An excerpt of the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Deployment 2021 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US46957920, January 2021) report is available here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

VMware, Workspace ONE, Carbon Black and Workspace ONE Tunnel are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

This press release may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

