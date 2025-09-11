Idaho Strategic Continues Drilling High-Grade Gold Within Broad Zones of Mineralization at the Red Star Area of the Golden Chest Mine

Drilling highlighted by drill hole GC 24-276 which returned 5.13 grams per tonne (gpt) over 13.5 meters including 14.72 gpt over 2.3 meters, reported in drilled thickness

Completion of the previously discussed underground drill stations at the 941-level of the Golden Chest Mine allows for better drill hole orientations and increases available targets within the Red Star area, helping delineate the shape of a broad mineralized zone

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE American:IDR) (“IDR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce drill results showing additional high-grade gold intercepts within broader zones of gold mineralization from the Red Star area of the Golden Chest mine.

The discovery of the Red Star area was initially announced by the Company in October of 2024 when it was discovered during a drill program targeting H-Vein extensions. Additional drilling targeting the Red Star area has yielded results similar to those previously released in 2024 and 2025, where discrete high-grade intervals show up within wider zones of mineralization. Since the discovery of the Red Star area, the Company has made its delineation a priority given the proximity to the Company’s current operations and existing infrastructure. The drill results released in the table below are all reported in drilled thickness and in grams of gold per tonne:

Hole Target:

Red Star From (m) To (m) Drilled

Thickness (m) Gold Assay

(gpt) GC 24-276 Red Star 210.8 224.3 13.5 5.13 including 217.4 219.7 2.3 14.72 including 220.5 222.2 1.7 7.15 including 223.2 224.3 1.1 10.8 GC 24-276 Red Star 237.6 238.5 0.9 4.6 GC 24-276 Red Star 267.3 278.5 11.2 1.79 including 268.1 268.4 0.3 29.15 including 277.7 278.5 0.8 5.9 GC 24-277 Red Star 196.6 216.8 20.2 2.31 including 199 199.9 0.9 24.1 including 201.1 202 0.9 10.4 including 216 216.3 0.3 13.3 GC 24-277 Red Star 220 258.8 38.8 1.95 including 224.9 227.2 2.3 13.87 including 225.4 226 0.6 31.95 including 228.7 232.3 3.6 2.65 including 237.6 237.8 0.2 43.93 including 242.3 242.9 0.6 4.17 including 248.3 248.8 0.5 4.4 GC 25-306 Red Star 44.5 91.4 46.9 1.76 including 46.1 49.4 3.3 6.11 including 51.7 52 0.3 88.6 including 55.8 56.2 0.4 3.5 including 57.4 58.8 1.4 2.67 including 73.7 75.4 1.7 2.09

The Red Star has demonstrated zones of high-grade mineralization within broader zones of lower-grade material (as opposed to having little or no mineralization adjacent to the higher-grade areas). If this scenario holds together these large, mineralized zones could be amenable to a high productivity mining method such as longhole stoping. Additionally, the Red Star area is reasonably close to the existing North Ramp which could reduce the timeline for potential development of this new zone.

The Company made the decision to contract the development of two underground drill stations at the 941-level of the Golden Chest mine to avoid interfering with current mine development. The recently completed drill stations are designed to allow for better oriented drilling to estimate true thickness and shape of the mineralized zones in the Red Star area. Additionally, given the strategic location of the newly developed underground drill stations, IDR expects to be able to target other priority areas north of its existing operations such as the Claggett and Popcorn veins (and others) in the footwall of the Idaho fault.

Idaho Strategic’s President and CEO, John Swallow commented, “The Red Star area is a unique prospect at the Golden Chest compared to the typical veins we’ve mined and explored previously. Traditionally, at the Golden Chest our operations have centered around narrow, high-grade veins within waste rock. The Red Star is unique in that there are broad zones of lower grade mineralization surrounding the higher-grade intercepts. While there is more exploration work warranted from the newly developed underground drill stations, the Red Star discovery is exciting because the broader zones of mineralization could be amenable to higher productivity mining methods.

We have had drills turning all spring and summer – in the Murray Gold Belt to the west, at the Paymaster just south of current development, and underground for the benefit of production near our existing workings. For now, we plan for the underground drill and one surface drill to continue to work at least through the end of the year (with the 3rd drill leaving soon). The underground drill program from the new drill stations is initially planned to target the Red Star area while the remaining surface drill will continue to focus on resource delineation at the Paymaster as results dictate. There is an amazing amount of work getting done at (and near) the Golden Chest and at the New Jersey Mill. We have 7 geologists on staff, added people at the mill and the mine, and across the board our new folks have added value out of the gate. Overall, this has been an incredibly productive year at IDR and we are not even close to being done.”

Qualified Person and QA/QC

IDR’s Vice President, Grant A. Brackebusch, P.E. is a qualified person as such term is defined under S-K 1300 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release. Drill core samples from the Golden Chest Mine are analyzed by American Analytical Services, Inc., an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory in Osburn, Idaho, using 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the insertion of blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicates to ensure analytical accuracy, with results reviewed by a Qualified Person.

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company’s business plan was established in anticipation of today’s volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration and development in one Company.

For more information on Idaho Strategic Resources, visit https://idahostrategic.com/presentation/ , go to www.idahostrategic.com or call:

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com

Phone: (208) 625-9001

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking words such as “intends”, “potential”, “believe”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “goal’, “assume”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of Idaho Strategic Resources as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of IDR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes the potential for the Red Star area to be amenable to bulk mining methods, the potential for the Red Star to be an economic source of ore, the potential for IDR to drill the Red Star from the newly developed underground drill stations, the potential for better drill orientations to determine the shape of the Red Star mineralization to be achieved from the new underground drill stations, and the potential for targeting of footwall veins such as the Claggett and Popcorn veins from the newly developed underground drill stations. Investors should note that IDR’s claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. is based on the Company’s internal review of publicly available information regarding the rare earth landholdings of select companies within the U.S., which IDR is aware of. Investors are encouraged not to rely on IDR’s claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. while making investment decisions. The forward-looking statement information above, and those following are applicable to both this press release, as well as the links contained within this press release. With respect to the business of Idaho Strategic Resources, these risks and uncertainties include risks relating to widespread pandemics; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information; the accuracy of historic estimates; unfavorable exploration results; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices; the ability to obtain necessary future financing on acceptable terms; the ability to operate the Company’s projects; and risks associated with the mining industry such as economic factors, ground conditions, failure of plant, equipment, processes and transportation services to operate as anticipated, environmental risks, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, permitting timelines, capital and construction expenditures, and reclamation activities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from this forward‐looking information is available in Idaho Strategic Resources filings with the SEC on EDGAR. IDR does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

