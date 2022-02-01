ICR Hosts The Duckhorn Portfolio’s Alex Ryan on the Welcome to the Arena Podcast

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Alex Ryan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA), North America’s premier luxury wine company, recently appeared on Episode 76 of ICR’s “Welcome to the Arena” podcast.

Welcome to the Arena is hosted by Tom Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO of ICR. Tom spoke with Alex about his path to CEO, the company’s growth and distribution strategies, their core values, brand legacy and more.

The Welcome to the Arena podcast has featured discussions with CEOs, CFOs, financial analysts, members of the media, investment bankers, private equity executives and others who influence and create value for public and private-equity backed companies. The podcast made its debut in August 2021, airing episodes roughly every two weeks, and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America’s premier luxury wine company, with ten wineries, eight state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, seven tasting rooms and over 1,100 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 32 Estate properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards, today, our portfolio features some of North America’s most revered wineries, including Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing and Postmark. Sourcing grapes from our own Estate vineyards and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, California’s North and Central coasts, and Washington State, we offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $200 across more than 15 varietals and 31 appellations. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.duckhornportfolio.com/. Investors can access information on our investor relations website at: https://ir.duckhorn.com.

